YouTube dude Andy McKee stops in Ann Arbor tonight

Remember that dude playing those ridiculous-looking guitars on YouTube? That’s this guy. Popular for his amazing technical capabilities and creative use of altered tunings, tapping, percussive hits, and the ability to look really sad while playing amazing music, he at one point held the top three positions on YouTube’s list of top-rated videos of all time. A master craftsman and innovator, Andy McKee is truly a virtuoso of our time.