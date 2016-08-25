City Slang

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 25, 2016

City Slang

YouTube dude Andy McKee stops in Ann Arbor tonight

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK
  • Facebook

Remember that dude playing those ridiculous-looking guitars on YouTube? That’s this guy. Popular for his amazing technical capabilities and creative use of altered tunings, tapping, percussive hits, and the ability to look really sad while playing amazing music, he at one point held the top three positions on YouTube’s list of top-rated videos of all time. A master craftsman and innovator, Andy McKee is truly a virtuoso of our time.

Thursday, 8/25; Doors at 8 p.m.; 316 S. Main St., Ann Arbor; theark.org; $15

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on City Slang

More by MT Staff

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Is Uber being hacked by a Muslim sex-trafficking ring? Probably not, but this woman thinks so Read More

  2. Tony Hawk joins the catalog of celebs who own homes in Detroit Read More

  3. Search underway for felon accidentally released from Oakland County Jail Read More

  4. Students scramble to find new high school after last minute closure announcement Read More

  5. First Taste: Wahlburgers draws in the fans Read More

Best Things to Do In Detroit

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
EAT
Gift Guide
Made in Michigan
Best Of 2014
The People Issue
Best of Detroit 2015
More...