House of Dank to Host Gas Station Event at Woodward Dream Cruise Featuring Cars, Entertainment & More

Detroit, MI – August 13th – House of Dank, Michigan’s leading cannabis retailer, is thrilled to announce its upcoming House of Dank Gas Station event, which will take place during the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise from August 16-18. This exclusive and private event is set to be an extraordinary celebration of automotive artistry, vibrant entertainment, and the thriving cannabis culture that defines House of Dank.

Car enthusiasts and attendees will be treated to an impressive display of luxury and classic cars, showcasing the pinnacle of automotive excellence. In addition to the car showcase, the event will feature DJ Chrome, one of Detroit’s hottest DJ’s, and the nostalgic Big Boy food truck will be on-site, serving up an irresistible menu of milkshakes, sandwiches, and crispy delights that are sure to satisfy every appetite.

But that’s not all—guests will also have the unique opportunity to engage with some of the most renowned cannabis brands in the industry, including Mitten Extracts, Amnesia/Presidential, STIIIZY, Pressure Pack, and North Coast. While cannabis sales and consumption will not be part of the event, the focus will be on community, cars and bringing together cannabis enthusiasts in a celebration of culture and quality.

“Our goal is to create a space where people can come together to appreciate not only the beauty of classic and luxury cars but also the culture that surrounds cannabis,” said Marvin Jamo, Owner of House of Dank. “It’s about building connections and celebrating the things that bring us joy.”

About House of Dank

At House of Dank our values are rooted in a deep commitment to the wellbeing of our customers. We believe in excellence, expertise, and community. We provide access to the finest products. Our knowledgeable team and our commitment to our community allow us to make a positive impact in Michigan and beyond. For more information, visit shophod.com or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.