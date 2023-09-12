Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Former owner of Warren cannabis dispensary faces up to nine years in prison

Ryan Richmond is accused of concealing his profits at Relief Choices

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 10:49 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ryan Richmond, the former owner of Relief Choices, LLC in Warren faces up to nine years in prison on charges of tax evasion and obstructing the IRS. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Ryan Richmond, the former owner of Relief Choices, LLC in Warren faces up to nine years in prison on charges of tax evasion and obstructing the IRS.

The former owner of a cannabis dispensary in Warren was convicted by a jury of tax evasion and obstructing the IRS, the U.S. Department of Justice said late Monday.

Ryan Richmond, of Bloomfield, faces up to nine years in federal prison.

Richmond owned and operated Relief Choices, LLC.

Between 2011 and at least 2014, Richmond concealed his profits by using cash to pay for the dispensary’s operating expenses and routing customer credit card payments through an unrelated third-party bank account, federal prosecutors said.

Richmond also misled an IRS auditor examining his income taxes in 2015 and 2016.

As a result, the IRS lost out on more than $1.5 million, according to prosecutors.

Richmond was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 14.

Richmond faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each count of tax evasion, three years in prison for obstructing the IRS, and one year in prison for the willful failure to file a tax return. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and fines.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Cannabis News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Stiiizy celebrates first anniversary in Michigan with freebies, deals, product drops

By Steve Neavling

Stiiizy opened its first Michigan location in Ferndale in August 2022.

Sheefy McFly is giving away a pair of Cartier glasses Willy Wonka-style

By Randiah Camille Green

Sheefy McFly with his weed brand CRUD.

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit (2)

910AM owner says he ‘hates’ politics, but plans to expand conservative format to FM radio

By Steve Neavling

910AM Superstation, which featured Black talk radio for eight years, is now airing conservative voices.

Also in Weed

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit (2)

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us