Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit

You can say goodbye to the summer with a cannabis party featuring DJs and a scenic view of downtown Detroit on Thursday.

The event is organized by Cannababe, a new experiential marketing company that regularly holds marijuana-related events intended to connect cannabis brands with weed consumers. The event, dubbed “High in the Sky,” will include a cash bar, 11 cannabis sponsors, and two trending DJs at an undisclosed location.

Interested in going? You can get on the guest list by following Cannababe on Instagram (@cannababe.detroit) and sending them a direct message.

Cannababe has held several events this year, all of which raise money for nonprofits. Some of the proceeds of “High in the Sky” will help Women at Risk, International, a nonprofit organization for survivors of sex trafficking. The organization is run by Mary Sharp and Jenna Kaltenberg, two queer women who strived to bring the diverse cannabis community together while raising money for people in need.

“For both of us, nothing was handed to us,” Sharp tells Metro Times. “We came from rough backgrounds. The fact that we’ve done this on our own, I’m really proud of. We don’t come from money. We just went for it, and it blew up really fast.”

From 9 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at an undisclosed location in downtown Detroit; instagram.com/cannababe.detroit. No cover.

