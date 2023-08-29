Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Here’s how to attend a secret cannabis party in Detroit

‘High in the Sky’ will include a cash bar, 11 cannabis sponsors, and two trending DJs at an undisclosed location

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 10:38 am

click to enlarge A previous Cannababe party was held on a yacht. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A previous Cannababe party was held on a yacht.

You can say goodbye to the summer with a cannabis party featuring DJs and a scenic view of downtown Detroit on Thursday.

The event is organized by Cannababe, a new experiential marketing company that regularly holds marijuana-related events intended to connect cannabis brands with weed consumers. The event, dubbed “High in the Sky,” will include a cash bar, 11 cannabis sponsors, and two trending DJs at an undisclosed location.

Interested in going? You can get on the guest list by following Cannababe on Instagram (@cannababe.detroit) and sending them a direct message.

Cannababe has held several events this year, all of which raise money for nonprofits. Some of the proceeds of “High in the Sky” will help Women at Risk, International, a nonprofit organization for survivors of sex trafficking. The organization is run by Mary Sharp and Jenna Kaltenberg, two queer women who strived to bring the diverse cannabis community together while raising money for people in need.

“For both of us, nothing was handed to us,” Sharp tells Metro Times. “We came from rough backgrounds. The fact that we’ve done this on our own, I’m really proud of. We don’t come from money. We just went for it, and it blew up really fast.”

From 9 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31 at an undisclosed location in downtown Detroit; instagram.com/cannababe.detroit. No cover.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
