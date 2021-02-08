eHarmony Review: My Experience Finding Dates

eHarmony is an online dating site that launched in 2000. Based in Los Angeles, California, millions of people have signed up for eHarmony and found love, friendship, and more.
Want to know if it’s worth it to sign up for an eHarmony free trial? Here’s an in-depth look at eHarmony including how to sign up, key features, and more. Let’s get started!
eHarmony First Look
As a single woman, it’s difficult for me to meet decent men the organic way. I mean, who does that anymore, anyway? Especially these days — all I do is work, go to the gym, and sleep. So it’s hard for me to find a date without looking online. Plus, it’s so easy and convenient when you’re short on time.
I’m not the only one who puts their love life into the hands of eHarmony. Apparently, over 10 million people have done so as well! In fact, they claim to make a love connection every 14 minutes, and I don’t doubt this claim. They also claim that their site is responsible for 4% of marriages in the US.
eHarmony is so confident that you’ll have dating success on their site, they guarantee that if you’re not happy in 3 months, they’ll give you another 3 months for free. Honestly, you gotta give them props for confidence. It’s a great selling point!
Pros• The site boasts a huge community of members in 190 countries.
• The dating experience is completely personalized.
• The matching system is amazingly easy.
• Easy to use platform with a modern design
• The site helps you communicate with members if you’re at a loss for what to say in a message.
• eHarmony uses a matching algorithm that works.
• The network is great for international relationships.
• They offer a free 3-day trial.
Cons• There’s no search feature. (You read that right!)
• There are limited free options.
• It’s more expensive than most dating sites.
• Completing a profile takes a while.
Main Features and Highlights
Video Dating
This is a newer feature that’s perfect for going on virtual dates and still be at a socially safe distance. To enable online video dating, both users must be logged into the desktop version or video dating app at the same time.
Free 3-Day Trial
If you’re not sure about paying right away for the site, eHarmony offers a free trial for 3 days. It’s worth it to check out the trial and create a profile to see what the site’s about. Plus, it’s fun!
Success Stories
You can check out eHarmony’s collection of success stories from real couples who found love on the site. There are lots of love stories to read, and they’re really inspiring when you’re feeling like giving up on the dating scene.
It’s true that many people sign up for eHarmony simply for the free membership. However, once they realize what a cool site it is, they want to continue their membership after their trial is up. This is especially true for those who are serious about finding true love and want to get more tailored matches.
Heer are the eHarmony membership options to choose from:
• $59.95 for a 1-month plan
• $39.95 a month for a 3-month plan
• $29.95 a month for a 6-month plan
• $19.95 a month for a 12-month plan
Signing Up on eHarmonyAs mentioned before, it’s free to join eHarmony. While the features will be extremely limited, you’ll still get a feel for the site. Also, you can take advantage of their cool free trial. After that, you can decide if you want to pay for eHarmony.
You need quite a bit of time set aside to create a profile on here. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, it’s just that it takes a long time to complete the compatibility test. And there’s no getting around it — you have to take the test before you get matches. The test takes at least 40 minutes.
eHarmony Site Design & UsabilityTo be expected, eHarmony boasts a modern, user-friendly site. There are a lot of features, but it can be confusing when you have a lot of notifications popping up for features you know nothing about.
The site boasts a nice color scheme and minimalistic layout, which gives it a modern, cool feeling. You even have the option to put your favorite TV shows, music, sports, and more on your profile, which is a nice feature. (Kinda reminds of me of MySpace!)
Finding a Match on eHarmony
The thing about eHarmony is that they really cater to people who are looking to find a serious relationship, not just a hookup or one-night-stand. Finding a nice guy takes time and effort, and you gotta put those in first. Don’t just give it a few weeks or days and give up on the site. eHarmony has a decent matchmaking process that’s sure to at least get you a few good dates.
My eHarmony Dating ExperiencesDate #1: For my first eHarmony date, I went out with Rob. He messaged me within a few minutes of me creating my profile, so I figured he must be genuinely interested. We met at Starbucks. One thing that turned me off was that he didn’t even offer to pay for my coffee.
Rob was nice and all, but he was a little too nerdy for me. We chatted a bit and then went our separate ways. I didn’t return any of his texts or messages on the site after that. There was just no connection or similar interests, other than the fact that he liked to cook as I did. I just took this date as a warmup of sorts.
Date #2: My second date was so much more interesting. When I saw Brian’s profile I was immediately interested. We were so eager to meet each other in person, we met a few days after messaging each other on eHarmony.
We went to a lovely Italian restaurant, and Brian was charming, polite, and a great conversationalist. After dinner, we went to a local coffee shop and had an espresso while we talked. He was very open and honest about what he wanted out of life and what kind of woman he saw himself with. I have to admit, I was hoping I was Brian’s type. I had the feeling that I indeed was.
He walked me to my door and gave me a quick kiss. I appreciated his old-fashioned respectfulness, and it made me want to go out with him again. We promised to keep in touch for our next date.