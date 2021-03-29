8 BEST Crossdresser Dating Sites (Updated 2022)

For crossdressers, finding the right dating site can be a challenge. If you're struggling to find a community of crossdressers you're in luck—there are several dating sites out there made exclusively for crossdressers. These sites are perfect for finding a fling or long-term relationship, regardless of gender or sexual preference. So, whether you're a new or experienced crossdresser you can find the right dating site for your needs. Let’s get started. You can find anything you want online these days from cross-dressing forums to trans cam sites. Find your community.

Site Best For ⭐ AdultFriendFinder Large open-minded community ⭐ TSDates Trans Dating ⭐Club Crossdressing Crossdressing specific dating ⭐ FriendFinderX Large dating community ⭐ Reddit - r/Crossdresser_Dating Crossdressing forum

AdultFriendFinder is one of the most popular dating websites around. And while you may be imagining a traditional online dating platform, AFF is anything but that. In fact, AFF is the number one place to go for alternative relationships.

Most people come to AFF to enjoy its free features, find flings, and even make friends. Of course, if you're looking for a crossdresser dates, AFF is an amazing option. With millions of monthly active users, it's easy for anyone to find exactly what they're looking for.

While AFF does charge to access some features, the basic account is next to free. You can sign up, check out the site and browse thousands of users without spending a dime.

Best Feature: The best feature on AdultFriendFinder is the live chat function. This feature makes it easy to chat and connect with other local users directly on the platform. You can easily set up crossdresser dates and get to know other users online. 2. TSDates

The TS in TSDates is for trans sexual. If you’re looking for the largest transgender, transexual, LGBTQI community is for you. With millions of members all over the world, you are bound to find like-minded people right in your town that is local to you. In fact, TSDates is one of the largest communities in the world.

Even if you are not trans but just enjoy cross-dressing you’ll be welcomed with open arms into this very progressive dating site. Sign up for their gold account to access all the features of the site. Main features include access to photos, nude included, messaging, and IM. Best Feature: Trans welcoming community is super active and supportive. You can IM anyone you see online for an instant connection. Cross dressing is very normal in the trans community but doesn’t always mean you identify as trans. Regardless of your identification you will be welcome here.

Well, if you're strictly in the market for a crossdresser dating site, this is the place for you. Club Crossdressing is the site to go for crossdressers and the people who love them. Whether you're male, female, or transgender, you can enjoy this site and all it has to offer.

Club Crossdressing is built much like a social network, so you can make friends and lovers on this platform. Singles can explore their fetish with other people who understand their interests. Aside from the dating features, you can also check out user blogs to learn more about crossdressing.

Best Feature: Club Crossdressing has many groups that users can join to make deeper connections and learn more about their fetish. Premium members can also make their own groups for specific interests. If you're looking for a specific type of relationship, joining a group is the way to go. Members join these groups to meet crossdressers, trans singles, and more.

fetishes using this cool feature.

FriendFinderX is one of the largest online dating sites available. With over 90 million users, this massive platform is great for just about any style of dating, including crossdresser dating. Right off the bat, you'll notice that this site is NSFW. Many of the user's profile pictures leave little to the imagination.

If you've had trouble on other dating sites, FriendFinderX might just save the day. Many members with specific fetishes have reported finding exactly what they were looking for on this online dating platform.

Needless to say, if your kink is to dress as the opposite gender, you're not alone on this site. Members can chat, view private photo albums and find a local crossdresser encounter with ease. You can sign up for FriendFinderX for free to join its crossdresser community.

Best Feature: One of the better features on FriendFinderX is the private photo albums. As a premium member, you can build a crossdresser photo album and share it with other members. You can also access other users' private photo albums when they decide to share.

Reddit is a super popular social media site that is composed of thousands of niche communities. Unlike other social media sites, Reddit has no issues with adult content, which makes it the perfect place for fetishes, kinks, and crossdressers.

If you're looking for an open-minded crossdresser dating platform, Reddit is a great option. The subreddit called r/Crossdresser_dating was made specifically for people seeking an online crossdresser community.

Crossdressers can be themselves, get advice and make real friends. The best part about this Reddit crossdresser platform is that it's totally free to use at all times. To access all of the features on Reddit, you'll want to set up a free account.

Best Feature: Reddit is a very simple site with limited features. That said, the best part of this crossdresser dating subreddit is the ability to find free advice on crossdresser dating from other crossdressers. You can create posts, chat, and message with other users in this crossdresser community for free.

Date a Crossdresser is a dating site made specifically for crossdressers. More specifically, for crossdressing men. This free dating site is great for finding a local crossdresser dating and learning more about the fetish in general.

This crossdresser dating site is set up like a classic dating site where users can look around the site to view thousands of users and find potential dates. Each profile includes a profile picture and a short bio about the user. Members can post crossdressing pictures without fear of judgment. Date a Crossdresser is available in every state making it easy to find a match in your city.

Best Feature: Crossdresser dating can be a challenge at times, but Date a Crossdresser makes it simple. The "Who's Online" feature allows members to view who is currently on the site. This makes it easy to send messages and find a crossdresser dating in no time.

Crossdresser Dating Site is exactly what it sounds like— a great place to meet crossdresser singles. Members can meet single crossdressers on this dating site for free. Unlike other crossdresser dating sites, this platform doesn't charge a dime to access its basic features.

A basic account will allow you to create a user profile, view profiles, and send flirts. Now, if you want to send unlimited messages and access premium features, you'll want to set up a monthly subscription. You can create a free account and start browsing and meeting crossdressers right away. Whether you're a crossdresser yourself or looking to meet one, you'll have no trouble at all with this site.

Best Feature: Most crossdresser dating sites are targeted towards male users. On Crossdresser Dating Site, both males and females are welcome to browse profiles and meet crossdresser singles. The site makes it easy to narrow down your specific needs whether your a gay man or a straight woman looking for a crossdressing match.

This is the only site out there that is exclusively for the senior crossdresser community. This crossdresser dating site was made for crossdressers who are 50+ and in search of an open-minded community. Users can set up a free profile to start browsing other crossdresser singles.

While most crossdresser dating sites are geared towards local encounters and flings, this option is also great for long-term relationships. If you're an older adult who is interested in crossdressing, you can find dating and lifestyle advice on this site.

Best Feature: For users who prefer a more personalized online experience, the live video chat option is a great feature. This feature allows crossdressers to connect over a video call, rather than simple live chat. This is a nice feature for anyone who is new to online dating sites.

Out of all the dating sites on this list, Meet a Crossdresser has the most resources for crossdresser dating. While most dating sites simply let users browse profiles and make connections on their own, this site assists in the dating process.

On Meet a Crossdresser, you can meet other crossdressers for dating advice and more. The welcoming community of crossdressers can show you the ins and outs of the lifestyle if you're new to crossdressing. If you've struggled to find people who accept crossdressing, you'll find that you are celebrated on this dating site.

If you're worried about privacy, you can rest easy. This site makes sure you can participate in a discreet manner so your identity remains private. You can try out the basic features for free on Meet a Crossdresser.

Best Feature: One of the excellent features of Meet a Crossdresser is the advanced search. It can be overwhelming to browse through thousands of accounts to find the right person. With this feature, members can narrow down their search results according to their specific sexual preferences.

For example, if your sexual preferences are gay men seeking male crossdressers, you can find exactly that. This feature makes it easy to find whatever you're looking for whether it's a fling or just a friend.

Are Crossdresser Dating Sites Right for You?

If you're new to the world of crossdressers, you might be wondering how to meet like a like-minded match. If that's the case, a crossdresser dating website could be a good option for you. These sites are made specifically for the crossdresser community, making it easy to find a match with similar interests.

You'll find that the online communities on these sites are very friendly and non-judgemental. Besides finding someone to meet up with, these dating platforms offer advice on how to cross dress, and issues related to the crossdresser lifestyle.

In many cases, these crossdresser dating platforms offer a free trial so you can try them out at no cost. Once you find a site that you enjoy, you can upgrade to become a premium member.

Finding a Crossdress Dating Site - Final Advice

If you're a man who loves to dress up as a woman, there are plenty of excellent crossdresser sites that you can join. Clearly, there are many thriving communities that celebrate and embrace the cross-dressing lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a local encounter or just some simple advice, you can find what you're looking for on a crossdresser dating site.

Users can browse through accounts to find someone with the same kink. These sites are open to any gender, so whether your female, male or transgender, it doesn't matter, as long as you love crossdressers. Be sure to check out the free trials that these sites offer to find the right person for you.