13+ TOP Sugar Daddy Dating Sites That Actually Work (Successful Dating 2022)

SeekingArrangements is not free for sugar daddies. A paid subscription is required before any interactions can be made. While a sugar daddy can reach out to sugar babies, they can also let the sugar dates come to them.

With their slogan,“where experienced and attractive people meet”, it’s no surprise that Secret Benefits is a top site to find a sugar relationship. The site has a super sleek interface and is easy to navigate.

How do I get started?

Sign up is simple on Secret Benefits, you don’t have to provide too much information after all the goal is to be secret. Simply give some basic information and then take advantage of free sign up. You can earn a green verification badge if you wish to provide more information.

What’s it like for the sugar daddy?

As long as you are over 18 years old anyone can be a sugar daddy on this site. You can expect a clean interface and access to hundreds of profiles of beautiful women vying for your attention. Simply make your expectations clear and find someone willing to meet them.