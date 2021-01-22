13+ TOP Sugar Daddy Dating Sites That Actually Work (Successful Dating 2022)

Sugar daddy sites are becoming more popular than ever before. Whether you’re looking for companionship, or for an interesting way to pass the time, you may find being in a sugar relationship is a fulfilling experience for you.
These sugar sites have made it easier than ever to find a sugar dating arrangement that works for you. Still, if you’re looking into being a sugar relationship, you should know that not all sugar daddy sites are not created equal. There are scams out there and you want to be safe. If you’re putting your time into looking for the right sugar daddy, you want to make sure your experience is totally flawless.
The good news is that if it’s a sugar daddy you want, you can find one on one of these reputable sites. We took the guesswork out of sugar dating by vetting out the best sites for you to find the right one for you. Users are ranting and raving about the situations they’ve gotten themselves into thanks to these sites. Now you can find the perfect well-read, well-dressed well-behaving partners sure to spoil you rotten!
If you’re not tethered to a computer, don’t worry. Find the perfect sugar relationship on the go with new and exciting apps. If you’re not looking for games and really want to be cared for, these apps will deliver with sugar dates that are new to the game, as well as seasoned pros. Between the sites and the apps, you’re sure to find the happy arrangement you’re looking for with no worries about your safety and security.
Best Sugar Datings Sites
SeekingArrangements
SeekingArrangements is one of the biggest sugar daddy dating websites out there with over 10 million users. There’s a reason so many users are attracted to the site. It’s not intimidating to beginners. They promise direct, discreet interactions with no strings attached. They even have a section where experienced sugar daddies give new sugar members tips to avoid frauds.
How do I get started?
To get your start as a sugar baby, make an account. You’ll need to complete your profile to see what sugar daddies are available. When you see someone who might make a good fit, send a message. Services are 100% free to use.
What’s it like for the sugar daddy?
SeekingArrangements is not free for sugar daddies. A paid subscription is required before any interactions can be made. While a sugar daddy can reach out to sugar babies, they can also let the sugar dates come to them.
Secret Benefits
With their slogan,“where experienced and attractive people meet”, it’s no surprise that Secret Benefits is a top site to find a sugar relationship. The site has a super sleek interface and is easy to navigate.
How do I get started?
Sign up is simple on Secret Benefits, you don’t have to provide too much information after all the goal is to be secret. Simply give some basic information and then take advantage of free sign up. You can earn a green verification badge if you wish to provide more information.
What’s it like for the sugar daddy?
As long as you are over 18 years old anyone can be a sugar daddy on this site. You can expect a clean interface and access to hundreds of profiles of beautiful women vying for your attention. Simply make your expectations clear and find someone willing to meet them.
WhatsYourPrice
WhatsYourPrice is not your average dating website. It's not devoted to sugar dating, either. WhatsYourPrice operates on the idea of meeting expectations without guesswork or disappointment. Find the best sugar daddy by being open about what you want and working an arrangement with an interested party. Whether it's an older member or a rich man you're seeking out, many members are willing to discuss the terms of your perfect arrangement. The idea is that the open talk keeps flaky members and no-shows out of the running.
How do I get started?
There are over 3 million members on WhatsYourPrice, so you'll be eager to dive in and get to know the spot. Members are split into attractive members and generous members. An attractive member profile will ask you about everything you're seeking from a sugar relationship. You'll be put through a process to verify your identity. Then, get descriptive with the information in your profile.
What's it like for the sugar daddy?
This dating site challenges members to be generous with their attractive cohorts. The generous daddy is encouraged to get to know attractive members and secure dates through a bidding process. The financial commitments aren't outrageous. On average, it takes a man 3 days to find a first date. From there, a sugar relationship's terms can be discussed in real life.
AshleyMadison
AshleyMadison is probably the best-known name on this list for the headlines they’ve made in the past. AshleyMadison came back from their seedy affair roots to become a much different dating site with some serious success. Their security is tighter than ever before so that your experience can stay discreet. Today, AshleyMadison is focused on being a judgment-free site for people pursuing all kinds of relationships. Ashley Madison is best known for being one of the most popular cheating and affair websites.
How do I get started?
The site is completely free for female users. While there isn’t any specific designation to identify you as a sugar baby, sign up and build your profile to specify what you’re looking for. You may need to search a little harder to find someone who is on the same page, but if you’re interested in what other arrangements are out there outside of sugar dating, this might pique your interest. If you're seeking your partner while you're on the go, the mobile app will make it easy to take all the website features with you.
What’s it like for the sugar daddy?
Sugar daddies have to buy credits to communicate with other members. Since there are no specifications for sugar dating, sugar daddies have to work to find the perfect sugar baby for them. Still, it can be fun for someone who is interested in an arrangement with more casual terms than some sugar relationships might have.
SugarDaddyMeet.com
SugarDaddyMeet is one of the oldest sugar dating websites out there. This site is strictly for sugar daddies and sugar babies. One of the site’s most unique features is that they operate in the 20 countries that boast the best standards of living for their residents. This is one of several measures SugarDaddyMeet takes to make sure sugar dates are being matched with sugar daddies that can afford to take care of them properly.
How do I get started?
Sign up and begin building your profile. You’ll be asked for details that help make it clear what you’re looking for in a sugar daddy. There’s a free basic membership, which allows you to respond to messages sent by premium members. You can only initiate messages to a premium member as a premium member, however. The pricing varies by the time period chosen for the subscription.
What’s it like for the sugar daddy?
SugarDaddyMeet is set up for a user experience similar to social media. Once it’s determined that they are the rich and successful men they claim to be, sugar daddies can reach out to sugar babies, request photos, and more.
MillionaireMatch.com
MillionaireMatch promises that you find a man who has a very specific kind of wealth. While not all the sugar daddies on this site will be millionaires, look for a badge to designate those that are the real deal. All of their 4.7 million members are located in the US, so there’s always a decent chance of finding someone online to connect with.
How do I get started?
The site is free to sign up for. Simply fill out a profile with details about what you’re looking for and photos that show off your best side. Once you’re set-up, you can browse other profiles and send winks. As a free member, you’re limited to 50 winks per day. Premium members have unlimited winks, messages, and more.
Another unique feature you can explore is the “Let’s meet” option. It will show you people in your area who are willing to meet up for a date that very day. With blogs and forums, there are a lot of ways to connect that other sugar daddy sites don’t offer.
What’s it like for the sugar daddy?
Sugar daddies are vetted so that users can feel comfortable when they look for the right person. Safety is of the utmost importance, so MillionaireMatch makes sure all parties are safe. Some sugar daddies argue sugar babies are hard to find since there’s no specific setting to sort for this arrangement, but other users argue that MillionaireMatch makes for good long-term sugar dating setups.
Wealthymen.com
WealthyMen promises just that: rich men who are looking for sugar babies to spoil rotten. WealthyMen is one of the simplest sugar daddy sites out there. It also comes with one of the most appealing offers. The “Wealthy Men Guarantee,” promises premium users they’ll meet someone within three months of membership otherwise they could continue with premium membership absolutely free of cost.
How do I get started?
Sign up and complete your profile for free. Users are able to upload an unlimited amount of pictures, so you can let all sides of your personality show. Free users are limited in what users they can see and their interactions.
Premium users can view all users' full profiles. There are two types of premium memberships. A silver membership allows your all messaging capabilities. Gold memberships allow the sugar daddy to send emails and instant messages to others on the site.
What’s it like for the sugar daddy?
If you're interested in sugar daddy dating on WealthyMen, you have to prove a minimum $85,000 salary. To make sure they're the best sugar daddy, men are asked to prove their financial status by verifying with personal financial documents. Finally, these rich men are asked about budget expectations for any potential sugar baby arrangements.
Reddit.com/r/SugarBaby
A lot of people are familiar with Reddit as a social media site, but there’s more there if you look for it. It may not be an official sugar daddy dating site, but Reddit’s SugarBaby subreddit has helped match a lot of couples interested in sugar dating, sugar arrangements, and more. With over 80,000 users, you may find that the right sugar daddy is just a few scrolls away.
How do I get started?
If you’re already a Reddit user, you may want to create a separate account for your sugar baby activity. You will be put through the subreddit’s verification process, which is unique depending on when you join. Depending on the nature of your conversations, users may also ask you to independently verify. Only women can post on the subreddit. Each post has to include a photo, but it does not need to involve nudity.
What’s it like for the sugar daddy?
Sugar daddies primarily operate in the DMs to begin conversations. Once sugar daddy and sugar baby know each other a little better, they can take their conversations and arrangements to other third-party platforms. Some men are asked to prove they're serious about sugar daddy dating by providing a small payment or deposit upfront, but it's at the sugar babies' discretion. The model is built around keeping interested women safe in a way that other dating sites may lack emphasis on.
SugarBook.com
SugarBook promises to match curious sugar babies to wealthy sugar daddies in mutually beneficial arrangements. Users say this is one of the best sugar daddy sites to enjoy out there. They emphasize being a good fit for goal-oriented sugar babies who would like professional development opportunities on top of being financially taken care of.
How do I get started?
SugarBook registers you as a sugar baby, sugar daddy, or sugar mommy. Then, you fill out your profile and get into detail about the kind of arrangement you’re comfortable with. They emphasize mutually beneficial terms for every relationship. Note that there is a free membership option. There’s also a premium option that allows for advanced search settings and access to a larger number of members.
What’s it like for the sugar daddy?
Sugar daddies can browse a limited amount of profiles and send messages with a free account. A premium account unlocks premium features including chat and access to all the profiles the site has to offer.
They need to assure that they have the financial means to take care of their
sugar babies. They also need to commit to a certain degree of gentlemanly and respectful behaviors. Conversations between sugar daddies and sugar babies begin by discussing the terms for relationships they’ve each defined and come to an agreement. Once they commit to the same terms, they work on deepening their bond.
MillionaireMate.com
If your emphasis in browsing these sites is to find a wealthy man for a beneficial sugar relationship. MillionaireMate is one of the newer sites to the game, but it's proven to have plenty a quality daddy already. MillionaireMate is all about making sure that the financial aspects of a relationship are solid so that women can focus on making a solid connection that meets all their other needs.
How do I get started?
MillionaireMatch makes it easy to get started and get access to their network of users, with an average of 10,000 users in the average person's area. Sign up for free and fill out a profile to get started flirting with new people.
If you're looking to further connect, you'll have to get a premium membership. To get in contact via email or in a live chat you need to pay up. Users find it to be worthwhile considering the amount of detail in the profiles. It makes for great matches between men and women who are truly seeking the same thing. There's a silver membership for $34.95 a month. Their top membership, gold, is $42.95 a month.
What's it like for the sugar daddy?
MillionaireMate is one of the top websites for relationships to form for a good reason. Men are put through a rigorous sign-up process. There has to be photo verification, documents providing proof of job position and income, and more. Getting through those steps guarantees plenty of messages hit your inbox, as your dedication is evident.
SugarDaddy.com
SugarDaddy.com provides accomplished, successful men a chance to meet women who nourish them inside and out. This website has been around since the earliest days of the internet, and it's staying power is a testament to many satisfied customers and happy relationship setups throughout the years. Their expansive abilities for free accounts is probably a big piece behind their long-standing success.
How do I get started?
Sign up and set up your profile! To find the best sugar daddy, you have to be descriptive in what you're looking for. Once you fill everything out, look around the site. You'll see there are a lot of different people looking for different kinds of arrangements. They also have a mobile app that makes it easy to take your search on the go. SugarDaddy.com has a lot of different search parameters to help you find the right person. Know your date is going to be great by narrowing down your search as far as body type, ethnicity, marital status, and more.
You can go ever further with their paid membership options. Become a platinum member to enjoy sending in-site emails and instant messages. Diamond members get it all, however. They can enjoy access to all features and functions, such as fast profile approval and Smart Match Detection Emails.
What's it like for the sugar daddy?
This website and its app keep user experiences pretty similar for people on both sides of these relationships. The only limits of a free membership seem to be the ways you can interact with potential matches.
EstablishedMen
EstablishedMen is NOT a one night stand website, it’s a premium dating site that promises matches between men who are established financially and professionally and young, beautiful women. Dates and relationships aren't explicitly defined as sugar dating, but the idea is very much the same. Don't let the old-school interface confuse you. This website is totally perfect to get your sugar dating underway, and it's totally safe.
How do I get started?
All of EstablishedMen's website and app offer free functionality for all female users. Sign up and fill out your profile. Then wait for approval to make sure you're following all community rules. EstablishedMen is serious about safety and asks that women do not put any outside contact information on the site's profiles.
What's it like for the sugar daddy?
Men can sign up free to browse and flirt with eligible women. New additions to the site come every day, promising a fresh opportunity for dates every time you login. To take things to the next level, you have to use a paid membership. This allows you to send messages, gifts, and chat with the site's top members. There are three paid membership tiers: intro, first class, and executive.
SugarDaddie.com
Plenty of sugar babies rave that SugarDaddie.come has the best sugar daddy selection of all the sites. It boasts a more sleek and modern look than some of the other websites, which attracts a lot of users who don't want to waste time talking to many people and coming up with nothing.
How do I get started?
Sign up for absolutely free and fill out your profile. They'll ask for details such as your age and how you’re looking to be taken care of. You'll be able to negotiate the finer details later, so an estimate is fine. The site lets you enjoy free features, but will encourage you to sign up for their seven-day free trial of the full site to get an idea of all the features the site can include.
What's it like for the sugar daddy?
Sugar daddies will be asked about their income when signing up for this website. Once you get through sign up, you can start seeing women's profiles right away. Really, you can have a date in a matter of hours, which many users enjoy. There's a fair share of people looking for both casual and long-term encounters, so there's something for everyone. There are four options when it comes to the paid version. Unlike other websites, they split their subscriptions up by time length and not by feature availability. They also recently added a mobile app for users to enjoy.