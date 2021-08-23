9 Best Sugar Mama Dating Sites & Apps: Pros & Cons

When it comes to relationships, the most exciting and fulfilling ones are usually the ones you remember the most. And for young adults, part of the fun of dating is the freedom to date whoever you want.

Being young also means that you may not have the cash flow you want to sustain your lifestyle. So what can you do with your good looks, charm, and youthful zest for your life in the dating world if you haven’t got the funds?

Find a sugar mama, of course! But how do you go about doing that? It’s not particularly simple to just fall into the lap of a generous older woman who’s interested in a younger lover, that’s for sure.

Here’s some good news — we’ve compiled a list of the 9 best sugar mama dating sites and apps. Read on to find out how you can get connected with sugar mamas who want to spoil young men and women.

What is A Sugar Mama?

First, let’s clarify exactly what a sugar mama entails. A sugar mama is an older woman who spends her money on a younger man. In exchange, the younger one usually provides companionship on dates and for events as well as physical affection.

The recipient of the generous support is usually called a sugar baby or sugar cub. Sugar mamas are generally powerful women who have great careers and are financially set. Many sugar mamas are cougars, meaning they are hot older women.

The sugar momma is focused on having a great time with her attractive sugar baby. The men in these relationships enjoy the company of a mature lady, and they generally like to be the less-dominant one in the relationship.

People Also Searched : Best Millionaire Dating Apps and Sites

Sugar Mama Benefits

Mutual Needs are Met

In the sugar relationship, everyone is getting exactly what they want — provided it’s all laid out from day one. There shouldn’t be any complications or misunderstandings in this relationship, as everyone’s needs ideally should be being met.

Companionship

Whether or not you spend your time as a couple in the bedroom or on a fun date, the mama is getting the companionship of a younger guy. It doesn’t have to be a relationship that’s purely physical.

Financial Rewards

The sugar baby ideally gets all of their needs met by the mama. This can include paying their bills, buying them clothes, paying their rent, etc.

No Strings Attached

Perhaps the best part about being a sugar baby or mama is the freedom you have. You are not tied down to any relationship, and you can do as you please. You get taken care of and you make the boundaries.