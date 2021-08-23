9 Best Sugar Mama Dating Sites & Apps: Pros & Cons

When it comes to relationships, the most exciting and fulfilling ones are usually the ones you remember the most. And for young adults, part of the fun of dating is the freedom to date whoever you want.
Being young also means that you may not have the cash flow you want to sustain your lifestyle. So what can you do with your good looks, charm, and youthful zest for your life in the dating world if you haven’t got the funds?
Find a sugar mama, of course! But how do you go about doing that? It’s not particularly simple to just fall into the lap of a generous older woman who’s interested in a younger lover, that’s for sure.
Here’s some good news — we’ve compiled a list of the 9 best sugar mama dating sites and apps. Read on to find out how you can get connected with sugar mamas who want to spoil young men and women.
What is A Sugar Mama?
First, let’s clarify exactly what a sugar mama entails. A sugar mama is an older woman who spends her money on a younger man. In exchange, the younger one usually provides companionship on dates and for events as well as physical affection.
The recipient of the generous support is usually called a sugar baby or sugar cub. Sugar mamas are generally powerful women who have great careers and are financially set. Many sugar mamas are cougars, meaning they are hot older women.
The sugar momma is focused on having a great time with her attractive sugar baby. The men in these relationships enjoy the company of a mature lady, and they generally like to be the less-dominant one in the relationship.
People Also Searched : Best Millionaire Dating Apps and Sites
Sugar Mama Benefits
Mutual Needs are Met
In the sugar relationship, everyone is getting exactly what they want — provided it’s all laid out from day one. There shouldn’t be any complications or misunderstandings in this relationship, as everyone’s needs ideally should be being met.
Companionship
Whether or not you spend your time as a couple in the bedroom or on a fun date, the mama is getting the companionship of a younger guy. It doesn’t have to be a relationship that’s purely physical.
Financial Rewards
The sugar baby ideally gets all of their needs met by the mama. This can include paying their bills, buying them clothes, paying their rent, etc.
No Strings Attached
Perhaps the best part about being a sugar baby or mama is the freedom you have. You are not tied down to any relationship, and you can do as you please. You get taken care of and you make the boundaries.
Top 5 Best Sugar Mama Dating Sites & Apps
1. Seeking
Pros
- Several free features for sugar babies
- Reliable security features
- Background and income verification process
- Men can create a profile and send up to 10 messages for free
- Detailed search functions make it easy to narrow your results
- It’s completely free for women
Cons
- There are more sugar babies than sugar mamas
- The allowed maximum number of sugar babies for each sugar daddy/mommy is four
- The site has a lot of fake profiles
With around 10 million active members all over the world, it’s safe to say that Seeking offers plenty to choose from.
If you’re looking for a sugar baby, you’re in luck here: 80% of the total members are sugar babies, and 20% are sugar daddies/mommas. These are great stats for sugar mamas!
How much does Seeking cost?
Seeking is free to join, but to enjoy the app’s features, a paid membership is recommended. With the free one, you get 10 messages that you can send. After that, you need to pay.
You can read at least the first 10 messages in your mailbox for free. A 30-day subscription to Seeking costs $19.99, or sign up for 90 days and pay $15.00/month.
2. RichMeetsBeautiful
Pros
- Sign up takes under 5 minutes
- Great security features
- Large database of members
- The profiles are verified
- Real millionaire sugar mamas
- High number of female members
- Great search functions
- Sleek-looking site
- Sugar dating specific
Cons
- Private browsing only for paying members
- Message and see profile viewers only with paid account
- No video chats
- No telephone support
RichMeets Beautiful is an elite matchmaker site for high earning and attractive singles. The sugar mama dating site claims to the world’s number one millionaire dating site.
How does RichMeetsBeautiful work?
Sign up with a verifiable email to browse for free. But if you really want to find your ultimate sugar mama, we recommend paying for it. This way, you get the most functionality of this modern site. You can also get the app at Google Play or Apple.
How much does RichMeetsBeautiful cost?
While you can browse for free, you need to have a paid membership to send messages on RichMeetsBeautiful. The most popular package is $12.50 a week for six months. You can also sign up for a year for $39.99 per month.
3. EliteSingles
Pros
- You get a free in-depth personality report
- Responsive customer service team
- Convenient app
- They have blogs that offer expert advice
- Safety is a priority at EliteSingles
- All types of relationships
Cons
- The personality test is very extensive and takes a lot of time
- App doesn’t offer the same user-friendly experience as the site
- You only get a few matches sent to you each day
EliteSingles helps professionals find a committed, long-lasting relationship. With over 5 million active users in just the US, you can find just about any type of relationship on this dating platform — including sugar babies and sugar mommas.
How does EliteSingles work?
There are three levels of membership, the most basic of which gives you unlimited messaging and heightened matchmaking services. The two other levels of membership have different prices but add on the ability to see all member photos, get notifications when your messages have been read and know who has visited your page.
Elite Singles Membership Costs
There are 3 tiers of memberships: 3-month costs $57.95 per month; 6-month membership: $44.95 monthly; and a year membership for $31.95 a month.
4. CougarLife
Pros
- Males easily outweigh the women in numbers
- Registration is quick and easy
- Great for cougars looking for cubs
- More than 50% of men are in their 20s
Cons
- Lots of fake profiles
- The only way to move around the dating site is to buy Cougar Life credits
CougarLife boasts over 7 million users around the world. It's completely free to sign up, but eventually you'll want to get a paid membership if you're serious about meeting a sugar mama or a sugar baby.
Why CougarLife Is Different
Men outweigh the women by a LOT. Also, more than half the men are in their 20s. This means that finding a sugar mama or sugar baby is incredibly easy.
How much does CougarLife cost?
Each communication option costs a certain number of credits. 100 credits cost $59, while 1000 credits cost $289. The more credits you buy at once, the bigger the discount.
5. OlderWomenDating.com
Pros
- Modern site and app
- Active forum for advice about dating
- Some features can be used for free
- Quick and easy signup
- Site is visited by 200,000 people every month worldwide
Cons
- Some fake profiles
- No moderators for member quality control
- Fairly expensive plans
- Site doesn’t have identity verification features
OlderWomenDating.com offers an easy and effective way for older women to indulge their cougar needs. The site assists young men and older men to easily connect with a cougar searching for a sugar mama relationship.
How much does OlderWomenDating cost?
A 1-month subscription will run you $29.95, while a 6-month membership costs $15.99 per month.
6. AshleyMadison
Pros
- Great search tools
- Lots of cougars and cubs online
- Nice video chat to explore
- Trusted, established site and app
Cons
- Paid membership doesn’t cover purchased points
- There are a lot of ads
- You really need to pay in order to reap the benefits
Let’s face it — AshleyMadison is one of the best sugar mama dating sites in the biz. No matter what kind of relationship you’re looking for, you’ll find it here.
While it’s completely free to join the site with an email, you may want to become a paid member if you use it often enough. Also, you’ll enjoy a lot more benefits when you pay to become a member – advanced searches, unlimited messaging, a personality test, and more.
How much does it cost to find a sugar mama on Ashley Madison?
Members should purchase credits to get the full functionality of the website or app. Credits on Ashley Madison are 1000 credits for $249, 500 credits for $149, and 100 credits for $49.
7. MatureDating.com
Pros
- Easy registration process
- Robust search function
- Personality matching algorithm
- Free access to main functionality
Cons
- Outdated site
- No mobile app
- Site doesn’t get great reviews
How MatureDating.com Works
MatureDating focuses on singles 40 and up who are interested in relationships, including sugar mama ones. The site boasts a personality matching algorithm that greatly improves matching chances.
Even though MatureDating offers a good user experience, it may be difficult for sugar mamas to find cubs here. The profiles are singles ages 40 and older, so ideally young men will have to search here for their sugar mamas.
8. SilverSingles
Pros
- Exclusively for sugar mama singles 50 and older
- No Facebook account required to log in
- 800,000 monthly active users
- User-friendly interface
- Nice mobile app
Cons
- Long questionnaire to sign up
- May be difficult to for sugar mamas to meet young singles
SilverSingles is 100% dedicated to 50 and older dating. It has been a popular dating site and app for almost two decades now, and it boasts over 800,000 monthly active users.
Why SilverSingles is Ideal for Sugar Babies
While the site is wonderful for young sugar baby men who are searching for a cougar sugar mommy, there aren’t really many options for older women looking for a cub. The reason is that the site only has older singles, not younger ones.
9. AgeMatch.com
Pros
- Basic membership is free
- Easy signup process
- Nice chat function
- Security suspends suspicious accounts
- Send e-greetings for free
- Responsive customer service
Cons
- Many members aren’t active
- Site design seems outdated
AgeMatch is specifically designed for older women who want sugar relationships with younger men. As a standard member, you can create a profile, add public and private photos, search for people, and send winks. Become a premium member for chatting online and advanced search tools.
AgeMatch Costs
A one month of membership will cost you $29.95, while a 3-month membership is $59.95 per month. The best deal is 6 months for $95.95.
Wrapping It Up
Sugar mamas have the skill, experience, and wisdom to know what they want — and how to get it. If you’re a wanna-be sugar baby who wants to indulge in the ultimate sugar relationship, the above sites will help you find what you’re looking for.