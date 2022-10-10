Top 11 Ashley Madison Alternatives Worth Trying in 2022

Nowadays, relationships and marriages are viewed slightly differently. According to a YouGov survey, 33% of Americans say their ideal relationship is non-monogamous. Likewise, 26% of Americans say they prefer dating apps for casual hookups rather than finding a significant other. There are plenty of reasons why you might want to explore an affair dating site like Ashley Madison. You may want to have an affair or maybe you're just looking for a fun, flirty dating site or dating app. If either is the case, you've come to the right place. This guide delivers the best online dating Ashley Madison alternatives across the internet. AdultFriendFinder - Best for alternative connections

Seeking - Best for unique relationships

SecretBenefits - Best for privacy and anonymity

Eharmony - Best for long-Term matchmaking

Match - Best for diversity

VictoriaMilan - Best for users in Europe

EliteMeetsBeauty - Best for finding gorgeous users

Elitesingles - Best for professionals

Zoosk - Best for easily finding matches

Plenty of Fish - Best for reliability

Bumble - Best for women Top 11 Sites Like Ashley Madison in 2022 AdultFriendFinder

Best for Alternative Connections Pricing: $39.95/month One of the top affair dating sites on our list is Adult Friend Finder. It’s not only one of the best adult dating sites, but it's also one of the most casual dating sites. For swingers and alternative daters, AFF is the place to connect with like-minded individuals. This affair-friendly site even allows you to co-own an account as a couple. There are also options to upload photos and create a detailed profile that entices other users to reach out. If you’re looking for something with no strings attached, look no further than Adult Friend Finder. Pros Couple accounts

Caters to alternative dating and swingers

Cam chat feature Cons Several fake profiles

Messaging is stuck behind a paywall Seeking

Best for Unique Relationships Pricing: $96/month Seeking is a solid married dating site for those looking for extramarital arrangements. It’s similar to Ashley Madison, where you can find members with various needs and wants. As far as affair sites go, Seeking provides some of the best dating options. Seeking is often regarded as the best affair site for older men. Users can easily explore sugar dating on Seeking. Women get premium access for free, while men must be income-verified and ID-verified. This affair website even purges faker users from the site and provides a substantial 4:1 female-to-male ratio. Pros Notoriously known for helping users who are “seeking arrangements”

4:1 female-to-male ratio

Men must be income- and ID-verified

Women get premium access for free Cons Not ideal for frugal men Secret Benefits

Best for Privacy & Anonymity Pricing: $59 for 100 credits Secret Benefits is one of the best affair sites online and another site just like Ashley Madison. It’s easily one of the best married dating sites on the web today. Millions of attractive women and generous, mature men find each other in a variety of ways on this platform. Some go on to start honest relationships using Secret Benefits, while others are looking for something a little more casual. With an impressive reply rate of 76% across the site, Secret Benefits is certainly one to check out. Pros Fast and helpful customer service team

You can upload as many photos as you want

Many communication features available for sugar babies

Intuitive interface even for users who aren’t used to online dating

Photo verification system that makes it more difficult for fake profiles to get through Cons No confirmed income

No translation services

No mobile app for Android and iOS devices Eharmony

Best for Long-term Matchmaking Pricing: $395.40 for 6 months ($65.90/month) Eharmony isn’t exactly a married dating site, but it is a good pick for committed relationships, long-term matchmaking, and worthwhile connections. You’re likely to find something that lasts on Eharmony. In fact, you have the best chance of finding a compatible connection here. Eharmony is a premium matchmaker, with an accurate compatibility algorithm. This focus on compatibility makes it appealing to many users across the world. Pros Ideal for finding true, long-term connections

User-friendly interface

Effective compatibility quiz that’s proven to work for millions of users Cons 6-month plan commitment

Not ideal for casual encounters and adventurous dating Match

Best for Diversity Pricing: $35.99/month Match was one of the first dating platforms on the web and is another surprising affair site. There are plenty of people to connect with on this reputable platform, so you're likely to find someone with similar dating intentions and desires. However, this may take time. Users must put in extra money, patience, and effort to find someone with the same goals as them. Pros Browse through various members

Diverse user base makes it easy to find a match Cons Limited compatibility algorithm, which means you’ll be doing some of the work yourself

Extra effort if you’re using it as an affair site VictoriaMilan

Best for Users in Europe Pricing: $59.95 for 3 months or $179.95 for 6 months The many privacy features and anonymous communication functions on Victoria Milan make it a perfect affair site. These benefits help members find ideal affair partners without the worry of getting recognized. For example, there are options to blur your photos so you're unrecognizable by anyone you know in real life. Our favorite feature is the Panic Button, though. It redirects you to an innocent-looking website, and it’s always visible on your screen should you need to exit the site quickly. Additionally, the auto-logout button automatically disconnects your account when it’s left idle so no one else can see it or use it. Talk about a win-win for users in the middle of an affair. With over 100,000 active weekly users, VictoriaMilan is a popular website that you’re sure to find a connection on. Pros Mobile app available for both Android and iOS devices

Auto-logout and Panic Button features so you won't get caught

The people Nearby feature is perfect for finding casual, local hookups

Easy for the user to stay anonymous and hidden

Caters to a young demographic of generally 25 to 34-year-olds Cons The monthly membership costs more than 3-month or 6-month plans EliteMeetsBeauty

Best for Finding Gorgeous Users Pricing: $479.88 for 12 months Elite Meets Beauty is one of those casual online dating sites we couldn’t help but mention. It’s a great way to connect rich, elite singles and young, attractive singles who are looking to get spoiled. Many attractive women are active on the site. Unfortunately, having a free membership isn’t likely to get you anywhere. Luckily, the premium membership is full of benefits and features that make it tempting enough to be worth it. You can see if a member is online, use extensive search features, and enjoy casual flirting across the board. Elite Meets Beauty is great for a fun dating adventure. Pros Private photo option available

Comprehensive search filters

Searches are automatically saved for you

Registration is secure, fast, free, and easy

Ideal for singles looking for either casual or serious relationships Cons Does not verify income or education

Many fake profiles

No match suggestions available Elite Singles

Best for Professionals Pricing: Free trial, then $31.95/month Another discreet dating site is Elite Singles. You’re likely to find an intellectual partner on this fun dating app. Elite Singles isn’t primarily a casual dating app. It’s designed for long-term connections. Compared to most mature dating platforms out there, it’s still a reliable and reputable platform for affair hookups, discreet encounters, and married dating. Pros High percentage of active users

Manual approval process for every profile on the platform

Reliable senior dating app for married people

Excellent matchmaking system Cons Long sign-up process

Must pay to search for matches Zoosk: Best for Easily Finding Matches

Pricing: Free trial, then $12.49/month Zoosk is a dating site that’s been around for almost two decades. The dating platform caters to all sexual preferences. Plus, it has an easy-to-use mobile app with a free trial available. Because Zoosk is fit for any preference, we consider it one of the best affair sites. If you go in with the right intentions and expectations, you’re likely to find a match on Zoosk for casual and long-term connections alike. Pros Over 40 million active users every month

Added security and protection on the site

Personalize dating tools Cons No video chat feature

Advanced features cost more Plenty of Fish: Best for Reliability

Pricing: $19.99/month, or $9.99/month for an 8-month commitment Another platform like Ashley Madison in many ways is Plenty of Fish. While POF may not be the first platform you think of when considering affair sites, it’s still a good place to find a marital affair. One big bonus of Plenty of Fish is the size of its user base. With an 85% active audience, members actually use the site. The average age varies between 26 and 30, so it'll be easier to find younger women or younger men here. Plus, POF provides premium features at a relatively low cost, making it an easy pick for many users. No matter what type of online dating you’re into, you’re sure to find a match here. Pros Quick responses against troublemakers and fake accounts

The free version includes private messages

Premium features available at a low cost

Accessible platform

Several compatibility tools Cons Long and tedious sign-up process Bumble: Best for Women