Top 11 Ashley Madison Alternatives Worth Trying in 2022

Nowadays, relationships and marriages are viewed slightly differently. According to a YouGov survey, 33% of Americans say their ideal relationship is non-monogamous. Likewise, 26% of Americans say they prefer dating apps for casual hookups rather than finding a significant other.
There are plenty of reasons why you might want to explore an affair dating site like Ashley Madison. You may want to have an affair or maybe you're just looking for a fun, flirty dating site or dating app. If either is the case, you've come to the right place.
This guide delivers the best online dating Ashley Madison alternatives across the internet.
- AdultFriendFinder - Best for alternative connections
- Seeking - Best for unique relationships
- SecretBenefits - Best for privacy and anonymity
- Eharmony - Best for long-Term matchmaking
- Match - Best for diversity
- VictoriaMilan - Best for users in Europe
- EliteMeetsBeauty - Best for finding gorgeous users
- Elitesingles - Best for professionals
- Zoosk - Best for easily finding matches
- Plenty of Fish - Best for reliability
- Bumble - Best for women
AdultFriendFinder
Best for Alternative Connections
Pricing: $39.95/month
One of the top affair dating sites on our list is Adult Friend Finder. It’s not only one of the best adult dating sites, but it's also one of the most casual dating sites. For swingers and alternative daters, AFF is the place to connect with like-minded individuals.
This affair-friendly site even allows you to co-own an account as a couple. There are also options to upload photos and create a detailed profile that entices other users to reach out. If you’re looking for something with no strings attached, look no further than Adult Friend Finder.
Pros
- Couple accounts
- Caters to alternative dating and swingers
- Cam chat feature
Cons
- Several fake profiles
- Messaging is stuck behind a paywall
Seeking
Best for Unique Relationships
Pricing: $96/month
Seeking is a solid married dating site for those looking for extramarital arrangements. It’s similar to Ashley Madison, where you can find members with various needs and wants. As far as affair sites go, Seeking provides some of the best dating options.
Seeking is often regarded as the best affair site for older men. Users can easily explore sugar dating on Seeking. Women get premium access for free, while men must be income-verified and ID-verified.
This affair website even purges faker users from the site and provides a substantial 4:1 female-to-male ratio.
Pros
- Notoriously known for helping users who are “seeking arrangements”
- 4:1 female-to-male ratio
- Men must be income- and ID-verified
- Women get premium access for free
Cons
- Not ideal for frugal men
Secret Benefits
Best for Privacy & Anonymity
Pricing: $59 for 100 credits
Secret Benefits is one of the best affair sites online and another site just like Ashley Madison. It’s easily one of the best married dating sites on the web today.
Millions of attractive women and generous, mature men find each other in a variety of ways on this platform. Some go on to start honest relationships using Secret Benefits, while others are looking for something a little more casual.
With an impressive reply rate of 76% across the site, Secret Benefits is certainly one to check out.
Pros
- Fast and helpful customer service team
- You can upload as many photos as you want
- Many communication features available for sugar babies
- Intuitive interface even for users who aren’t used to online dating
- Photo verification system that makes it more difficult for fake profiles to get through
Cons
- No confirmed income
- No translation services
- No mobile app for Android and iOS devices
Eharmony
Best for Long-term Matchmaking
Pricing: $395.40 for 6 months ($65.90/month)
Eharmony isn’t exactly a married dating site, but it is a good pick for committed relationships, long-term matchmaking, and worthwhile connections. You’re likely to find something that lasts on Eharmony.
In fact, you have the best chance of finding a compatible connection here. Eharmony is a premium matchmaker, with an accurate compatibility algorithm. This focus on compatibility makes it appealing to many users across the world.
Pros
- Ideal for finding true, long-term connections
- User-friendly interface
- Effective compatibility quiz that’s proven to work for millions of users
Cons
- 6-month plan commitment
- Not ideal for casual encounters and adventurous dating
Match
Best for Diversity
Pricing: $35.99/month
Match was one of the first dating platforms on the web and is another surprising affair site. There are plenty of people to connect with on this reputable platform, so you're likely to find someone with similar dating intentions and desires.
However, this may take time. Users must put in extra money, patience, and effort to find someone with the same goals as them.
Pros
- Browse through various members
- Diverse user base makes it easy to find a match
Cons
- Limited compatibility algorithm, which means you’ll be doing some of the work yourself
- Extra effort if you’re using it as an affair site
VictoriaMilan
Best for Users in Europe
Pricing: $59.95 for 3 months or $179.95 for 6 months
The many privacy features and anonymous communication functions on Victoria Milan make it a perfect affair site. These benefits help members find ideal affair partners without the worry of getting recognized.
For example, there are options to blur your photos so you're unrecognizable by anyone you know in real life. Our favorite feature is the Panic Button, though. It redirects you to an innocent-looking website, and it’s always visible on your screen should you need to exit the site quickly.
Additionally, the auto-logout button automatically disconnects your account when it’s left idle so no one else can see it or use it. Talk about a win-win for users in the middle of an affair.
With over 100,000 active weekly users, VictoriaMilan is a popular website that you’re sure to find a connection on.
Pros
- Mobile app available for both Android and iOS devices
- Auto-logout and Panic Button features so you won't get caught
- The people Nearby feature is perfect for finding casual, local hookups
- Easy for the user to stay anonymous and hidden
- Caters to a young demographic of generally 25 to 34-year-olds
Cons
- The monthly membership costs more than 3-month or 6-month plans
EliteMeetsBeauty
Best for Finding Gorgeous Users
Pricing: $479.88 for 12 months
Elite Meets Beauty is one of those casual online dating sites we couldn’t help but mention. It’s a great way to connect rich, elite singles and young, attractive singles who are looking to get spoiled. Many attractive women are active on the site. Unfortunately, having a free membership isn’t likely to get you anywhere.
Luckily, the premium membership is full of benefits and features that make it tempting enough to be worth it. You can see if a member is online, use extensive search features, and enjoy casual flirting across the board.
Elite Meets Beauty is great for a fun dating adventure.
Pros
- Private photo option available
- Comprehensive search filters
- Searches are automatically saved for you
- Registration is secure, fast, free, and easy
- Ideal for singles looking for either casual or serious relationships
Cons
- Does not verify income or education
- Many fake profiles
- No match suggestions available
Elite Singles
Best for Professionals
Pricing: Free trial, then $31.95/month
Another discreet dating site is Elite Singles. You’re likely to find an intellectual partner on this fun dating app.
Elite Singles isn’t primarily a casual dating app. It’s designed for long-term connections. Compared to most mature dating platforms out there, it’s still a reliable and reputable platform for affair hookups, discreet encounters, and married dating.
Pros
- High percentage of active users
- Manual approval process for every profile on the platform
- Reliable senior dating app for married people
- Excellent matchmaking system
Cons
- Long sign-up process
- Must pay to search for matches
Zoosk: Best for Easily Finding Matches
Pricing: Free trial, then $12.49/month
Zoosk is a dating site that’s been around for almost two decades. The dating platform caters to all sexual preferences. Plus, it has an easy-to-use mobile app with a free trial available.
Because Zoosk is fit for any preference, we consider it one of the best affair sites. If you go in with the right intentions and expectations, you’re likely to find a match on Zoosk for casual and long-term connections alike.
Pros
- Over 40 million active users every month
- Added security and protection on the site
- Personalize dating tools
Cons
- No video chat feature
- Advanced features cost more
Plenty of Fish: Best for Reliability
Pricing: $19.99/month, or $9.99/month for an 8-month commitment
Another platform like Ashley Madison in many ways is Plenty of Fish. While POF may not be the first platform you think of when considering affair sites, it’s still a good place to find a marital affair.
One big bonus of Plenty of Fish is the size of its user base. With an 85% active audience, members actually use the site. The average age varies between 26 and 30, so it'll be easier to find younger women or younger men here.
Plus, POF provides premium features at a relatively low cost, making it an easy pick for many users. No matter what type of online dating you’re into, you’re sure to find a match here.
Pros
- Quick responses against troublemakers and fake accounts
- The free version includes private messages
- Premium features available at a low cost
- Accessible platform
- Several compatibility tools
Cons
- Long and tedious sign-up process
Bumble: Best for Women
Pricing: $8.99/week, $33.99/month, or $22.33/month for 3 months
Finally, the last alternative to Ashley Madison is Bumble. Designed with women in mind, Bumble is a (mostly) free dating app that uses the same model as Tinder, but with a twist.
Women are in the driver’s seat and get to swipe on the other users. It aims to cut down on the sleazy and otherwise unappealing messages women are swarmed with on dating apps so frequently.
For women and men alike, Bumble is another great dating app for private communications and therefore private relationships.
Pros
- Free basic membership
- Short and sweet user profiles
- Close gender demographics (55% males and 45% females)
- 60% of matches result in a conversation
- Excellent security features
Cons
- Only 24 hours to initiate contact
- Men can’t send the first message
- Not known for heated affairs and one-night stands
How We Chose Ashley Madison Alternatives
So, how did we pick these top alternatives to Ashley Madison?
We want to show you the criteria we used to select these worthwhile, reliable dating websites - all while keeping your goal of an extramarital affair in mind.
Married women and men, keep an eye out for these factors:
Safety
First, we looked at whether the affair sites are safe or not. Your safety and privacy are a top priority, so we only considered dating websites and apps with high-quality security features.
Unique Features
We also considered whether the site offered unique features, such as free messaging, group chat rooms, anonymity tools like blurred photos and videos, and more.
Database
How many active users are using the website? That’s a major variable that played into our decision-making process. If a site isn’t popular enough or doesn't have many active users, it isn’t on our list! We only selected dating sites with a large and active user base.
Pricing
Lastly, pricing was another factor that we considered. We tried to look at platforms that had a low payment threshold for entry, or at least a free trial.
What is Ashley Madison?
Ashley Madison is a Canadian-based online dating and social networking service for people who are either married or in relationships.
You may already be familiar with the site since Ashley Madison reigned supreme in the online dating space since 2001. If you’re not, it’s a powerhouse dating site with over 124 million monthly visitors.
It’s where extramarital affairs usually happen since it’s likely the best affair site on the web. Still, the sites we recommend across our guide are comparable and competitive to Ashley Madison.
Are Affair and/or Hookup Sites Reliable?
Yes, affair and/or hookup sites are reliable. You’re likely also wondering if they’re safe. To that, we can also say yes, affair and/or hookup sites are safe, as long as you’re using the right platform. The ones we recommend above are safe to use and put user privacy as a top priority.
What is the Most Discreet Dating App?
Since it’s intended for hookups and affairs, Ashley Madison is the most discreet dating app on the market. It's mostly intended for extramarital encounters, so the platform is as discreet as it gets. Still, all of the Ashley Madison alternatives in this guide are great for singles who are after something casual with no strings attached.
Which Dating Site has the Highest Success Rate?
Statistically, eHarmony is the dating site with the highest success rate. The platform has successfully seen more than 2 million users find love. Plus, with its carefully tailored algorithm, the site boasts that someone finds love on the site every 14 minutes.
Final Thoughts on Sites like Ashley Madison
In this guide, we provide the best collection of sites that are similar to Ashley Madison. As you can see, there’s a lot to love about the alternatives to Ashley Madison!
If you’ve been considering using an alternative to the site or Ashley Madison itself, we hope this guide helps lead you in the right direction. Be sure to browse the platforms we recommend. You never know when you’ll find the platform that’s ideal for your needs.