Where to watch Detroit’s fireworks show

More than 10,000 pyrotechnics effects will dazzle onlookers in Detroit and Windsor during the 66th annual Ford Fireworks next week.

The event, produced by the Parade Company, is set for 10 p.m. on Monday, June 24 and is free and open to the public.

But where’s the best place to view the show?

Unless you have a rooftop hookup somewhere in the city, one of the best places to watch them is at downtown’s Hart Plaza.

Aside from the recently renovated Hart Plaza fountain, a DJ will be on hand as well as food trucks.

Detroit’s island park Belle Isle is also a good viewing point, organizers say.

And a limited number of tables and tickets are available for Ford Motor Company’s official rooftop party. Festivities include food and drinks, live music by Your Generation in Concert, and the event serves as a fundraiser for the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation.

Tickets are available from theparade.org on a first come, first serve basis.

If you’d rather watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home, the fireworks will also be broadcast live on WDIV-Local 4.

“The Ford Fireworks inspires awe and excitement for families in Detroit with a spectacular fireworks display lighting up a truly iconic American skyline,” said Tony Michaels, president and CEO of the Parade Company. “We are honored and privileged to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring our community this incredible event for the 66th year.”