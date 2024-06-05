Where to celebrate Juneteenth 2024 in metro Detroit

Detroit is one of the biggest, Blackest cities in the United States, and Juneteenth celebrations have become increasingly popular in communities in and around the Motor City. Designated as a federal holiday in 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery on June 19, 1865, when Union troops announced “all slaves are free” in Galveston, Texas. Since the holiday is on a Wednesday this year, local events span two weekends and the entire week in between, so you’re sure to find some fun that fits your style and schedule.

If you’re looking for Juneteenth celebrations in metro Detroit, we’ve got you covered. We’ll update this list as more events are announced. If we missed any, let us know at [email protected].

Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit Freedom Weekend

June 14-16; Detroit; eventbrite.com



In collaboration with the Motown Museum, Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit will kick off a weekend of celebratory events on Friday with an interactive, educational, and art-centered block party experience. On Saturday, Liberation for Life will happen at the Joseph Walker Williams Community Center, a space to share resources and information, as well as promote health, wealth, and education. The event will feature panel discussions, a marketplace featuring local entrepreneurs, food trucks, fitness installations, a kid’s zone, a collard greens cookoff, and more. The weekend will end on Sunday at Eastern Market with the Juneteenth Freedom Festival, a family-friendly event featuring a variety of activities and performances by local Detroit artists. All Juneteenth Jubilee Detroit events are free with registration.

Juneteenth Comedy Bistro

June 14 from 8 p.m.-midnight; Woodward Bistro, 12891 Woodward Ave., Highland Park; eventbrite.com



You can celebrate Black history with a laugh at this Juneteenth comedy show. The event will center local Black comedians including Chef Bullet, Detroit Red, Big Shorty, Uncle Smoove, Shawn E, and Kong G.

Detroit Juneteenth 2024

June 15 from 1-6 p.m.; 7500 Oakland Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com



Celebrate Black culture with food, wine, art, and music at this event hosted by Detroiter Victoire Way.

2024 Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration

June 15 from noon-6 p.m.; Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Rd., Madison Heights; facebook.com



Madison Heights’ annual Juneteenth festival this year will feature an opening prayer, a day of live music, and Black-owned food trucks. For the kids, there will be a free bounce house, free petting zoo, free pony rides, and arts and crafts.

Pontiac Juneteenth

June 15; Downtown Pontiac; pontiac.mi.us



For a celebration of food and family, head to downtown Pontiac for Juneteenth. This year, state Rep. Brenda Carter (D-Pontiac) will be the grand marshal for the festival’s coinciding parade.

Celebrating Fathers, Freedom, & The Black Rodeo

June 15 from 2-7 p.m.; Bailey Park, 2701 Elmwood St., Detroit; eventbrite.com



This unique and important Juneteenth event will benefit the community with free food for the first 100 guests, horse education, arts and crafts, wagon rides, music, and more.

Juneteenth BBQ Party at Rouge Park

June 15 from 3-10 p.m.; Rouge Park, 20928 Orangelawn St., Detroit; diamondsweetness.com



Detroit barbeques are the best, and not only is this one free, but it will honor African American freedom and achievement. The day-long event features food trucks, vendors, and games, as well as hot hip-hop and R&B music.

Southfield Juneteenth Family Reunion

June 15 at noon; Catalpa Oaks Park, 27705 Greenfield Rd., Southfield; juneteenthfamreunion.org



Since 2018, Curators of Black Excellence have hosted the Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield with the mission of being a family-focused event featuring the best in Black culture, food, and entertainment. This year, the event will include a coinciding Sunday Service happening at 10 a.m. the following day.

Juke Joint

June 15 from 7-11 p.m.; Batch Brewing Company, 1400 Porter St., Detroit; instagram.com



Dance and vibe to Black music with live performances by Ruby Flwrs, Ron English Band, N Da Pocket, and DJ Anka. Proceeds from this event will be donated to nonprofits that support advancement in Detroit’s community.

Oak Park Juneteenth Celebration

June 19; Oak Park; oakparkmi.gov



The City of Oak Park is celebrating Juneteenth with speeches from local leaders, special recognition for fathers in the community, entertainment, and more. You can visit the Oak Park Municipal Grounds for a celebration and head to the Oak Park Public Library for a mobile museum on Black history.

Juneteenth at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation

June 19 from noon-4 p.m.; Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, 1211 Trumbull St., Detroit; instagram.com



In partnership with Chase Bank’s Michigan Chapter Employee Resource Groups, Fantazma Market and Cafe is hosting this fun Juneteenth event. The celebration will feature face painting, salsa and hustle lessons, a bounce house, food trucks, vendors, music by DJ Deadphone, and a live performance by Kid Jay.

Juneteenth on the Cut

June 19 from 2-7 p.m.; Dequindre Cut; detroitriverfront.org/juneteenth



Celebrate Juneteenth on the Dequindre Cut with live music, vendors, food trucks, and more. The event will celebrate the legacy of Black Bottom with storytelling, performances, and interactive opportunities for all ages. Limited seating is available, so guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

Blkbox’s Juneteenth

June 19 at 7 p.m.; The Peter D. and Julie F. Cummings Cube; dso.org



In honor of Juneteenth, neo-classical piano prodigy BLKBOX is returning home to Detroit to showcase his high-energy, immersive, and culturally reflective performances.

Farmington Hills Juneteenth Concert

June 19 at 6 p.m.; The Hawk Theatre, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills; TheHawkTheatre.com



The City of Farmington Hills will celebrate Juneteenth with a free concert featuring Detroit-based funk and rock band Mollywop. Tickets must be reserved in advance.

Wayne County Parks Juneteenth Heritage Day

June 22 from noon-4 p.m.; Nankin Mills Park Area, 33275 Edward Hines Dr., Westland; annarbordetroit.kidsoutandabout.com



This free event, presented by the Huron-Clinton Metroparks and Wayne County Parks, will include performances, historical reenactments, food trucks, a photo booth, arts and crafts, and more. The theme of the festival is celebrating family and freedom.

Juneteenth Book Fair

June 22 from noon-5 p.m.; Historic People's Community Church, 8601 Woodward Ave., Detroit; eventbrite.com



To celebrate freedom through literature, Detroit Book City is hosting this free family-friendly book fair. The event will feature live storytelling by Black authors, Juneteenth arts and crafts, and more.