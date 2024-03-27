  1. News & Views
Trump campaign slogans

By
Mar 27, 2024 at 6:00 am
Netflix is still looking for Detroit ‘Love is Blind’ contestants

By Lee DeVito

Viewers love the messy reality TV show Love the Blind.

Detroit illegally inflated taxes on lowest value homes, study suggests

By Steve Neavling

Detroit's lowest valued homes were the most likely to be overtaxed, according to a new study.

Lapointe: Trump’s trail of ‘blood’ goes back (at least) to Michigan

By Joe Lapointe

Trump supporters outside a Sept. 27, 2023 rally in Clinton Township.

