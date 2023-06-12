Traverse City is the ‘Cocaine Capital’ of the U.S., according to study

Grand Rapids also ranked among the top 10

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 9:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Who did this? - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Who did this?

Michigan’s Traverse City is a tourist town primarily known as the “Cherry Capital” of the world. But a recent study makes the case that the little beachside burg can also claim the title of being the “Cocaine Capital” of the U.S.

That’s according to a recent study by OLBG, an online sports betting guide, which named Michigan’s Traverse City and Grand Rapids among the “the top 10 wildest cities in the U.S.” — ranking at No. 3 and No. 10, respectively.

To come up with its rankings, OLBG says it analyzed U.S. cities by factors including the prevalence of casinos, strip clubs, cannabis use, and cocaine use. The authors say they also cited county health rankings for self-reported binge drinking or heavy drinking, among others.

Traverse City was ranked No. 3 overall with a “wildness score” of 7.71 out of 10.

“This city is renowned for its vineyards and wineries and this makes it less surprising that 23% of the residents here drink heavily,” the authors wrote. “Some of the other factors that make up Traverse City’s 7.71 /10 overall score are the 12.76 strip clubs per 100,000 residents, and the fact that 65.8% of people here have taken marijuana.”

When it comes to cocaine use, Traverse City ranked No. 1, with 23.8% of its population of 15,675 having taken the drug, according to the study. Grand Rapids came in at No. 9, with 21.4% of its population of 195,911 using the drug.

Traverse City also ranked as the No. 1 U.S. city for cannabis use, with 65.8% of residents reporting using the sweet leaf, according to the study. Grand Rapids came in next at No. 2, with 65.4% of residents admitting to inhaling.

Traverse City ranked No. 3 for strip clubs per 100,000 residents with its whopping two strip clubs (while Detroit clocked in at No. 8 with 5.63 clubs per 100,000 residents, or 35 clubs).

Now, we’re taking these rankings with a grain of salt. We think factoring in cannabis use in a city’s “wildness” score is an old-fashioned way of thinking when cannabis was legalized in Michigan for medicinal use in 2008 and for adult use in 2018. Anyone who’s smoked some strong indica knows that “wild” is perhaps overselling the drug’s effects. It is also not clear to what extent tourism factors into these figures.

Reno, Nevada was named the top wildest city in the U.S. with a “wildness score” of 8.61.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Cinema Detroit to close in huge blow to local arthouse scene — but it’s not ready to give up

By Steve Neavling

Cinema Detroit is an indie movie theater in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Opinion: Licensing bills lay a trap for Michigan hunters and fishers

By Meagan Forbes and Daryl James

Supporters of Senate Bills 103, 104, and 105 tout industry consensus as a selling point — a warning sign that should stand out like an orange hunting vest.

Lapointe: Admit it — downtown Detroit’s flashy Grand Prix was a gas, gas, gas

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Admit it — downtown Detroit’s flashy Grand Prix was a gas, gas, gas

Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs legislation to curb distracted driving in Michigan

Also in News & Views

Lapointe: Admit it — downtown Detroit’s flashy Grand Prix was a gas, gas, gas

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Admit it — downtown Detroit’s flashy Grand Prix was a gas, gas, gas

Cinema Detroit to close in huge blow to local arthouse scene — but it’s not ready to give up

By Steve Neavling

Cinema Detroit is an indie movie theater in Detroit's Cass Corridor.

Ninth man convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

By Steve Neavling

Shawn Fix was among four men charged in Antrim County for their alleged roles in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Lib Owners

By Tom Tomorrow

The Lib Owners
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us