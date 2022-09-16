Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Republicans for Whitmer and cop porn: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

Here’s what our readers clicked on the most

By on Fri, Sep 16, 2022 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. - State of Michigan
State of Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The divisiveness of the Michigan Republican Party has been one of the biggest conversations as we head into election season, and this week our readers were interested in the 150 GOP members who are choosing to support Democrat Gov. Whitmer for reelection instead of her Republican challenger Tudor Dixon.

A Detroit cop was also suspended from her duties after it was discovered that her off-duty activities included posting porn on OnlyFans. Our readers were interested in what a local activist had to say, and why they called the suspension sexist.

All of that and a little more. Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Mai Tiki ‘speakeasy’-style bar opens in former office space in Ferndale’s Tigerlily restaurant"

9. "JoJo’s ShakeBAR is coming to downtown Detroit"

8. "Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant"

7. "You can meet Cheech and smoke his 'Stash' this weekend"

6. "PJ’s Lager House going out with a bang with free show by heavy rock ’n’ roll acts"

5. "A Michigan QAnon follower shot his wife and daughter"

4. "Michigan GOP co-chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet"

3. "Detroit cop’s suspension for posting porn online is ‘sexist and dramatically puritan,’ activist says"

2. "Chief Justice McCormack to resign from Michigan Supreme Court"

1. "Prominent Republicans join coalition to support Whitmer for reelection"

Trending

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Detroit cop's suspension for posting porn online is 'sexist and dramatically puritan,' activist says

By Steve Neavling

By Steve Neavling

Former DPD officer Janelle Zielinski, a body builder, poses for a photo on Instagram.

Officials look to 'fill in the ditch' that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project

Meet the Michigan clerk who breaks down election law to candidates in viral Twitter threads​​

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum election information tweet threads.

Prominent Republicans join coalition to support Whitmer for reelection

By Steve Neavling

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Detroit cop’s suspension for posting porn online is ‘sexist and dramatically puritan,’ activist says

By Steve Neavling

Former DPD officer Janelle Zielinski, a body builder, poses for a photo on Instagram.

Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Officials look to ‘fill in the ditch’ that helped displace Black Detroiters with $105M project

Meet the Michigan clerk who breaks down election law to candidates in viral Twitter threads​​

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum election information tweet threads.

The last Monarch

By Abdul El-Sayed

Over her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II would oversee the decolonization of many African countries — which is why her reign is the most successful in Britain's history.
