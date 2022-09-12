PJ’s Lager House going out with a bang with free show by heavy rock ’n’ roll acts

click to enlarge Mike Pfieffer The Cult of SpaceSkull.

As rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House continues to move to sell its business to the owner of the next-door James Oliver Coffee Co. building, it has been hosting a series of free “End of an Era” concerts celebrating its motto, “Live Life Loud.” Next up might be the loudest, heaviest night of the entire series, featuring a stacked lineup of out-there rock ’n’ roll.

That includes headliners the Cult of SpaceSkull (“This is the most theatrical, surf punk band in Detroit,” owner PJ Ryder says in a press release. “Actually they are the ONLY theatrical surf punk in Detroit!”), Detroit 442 (“This is my favorite heavy Detroit rock band working today!”), Tin Foil (“Hard and twisted Detroit rock”), SCREW (“straight punk rock”), and Haf-Life (“The heaviest funk band in the world!”). Bring earplugs.

Doors at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at PJ’s Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. Admission is free.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.