Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

PJ’s Lager House going out with a bang with free show by heavy rock ’n’ roll acts

The free ‘End of an Era’ concert series continues before the bar gets sold to new owners

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 1:20 pm

click to enlarge The Cult of SpaceSkull. - Mike Pfieffer
Mike Pfieffer
The Cult of SpaceSkull.

As rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House continues to move to sell its business to the owner of the next-door James Oliver Coffee Co. building, it has been hosting a series of free “End of an Era” concerts celebrating its motto, “Live Life Loud.” Next up might be the loudest, heaviest night of the entire series, featuring a stacked lineup of out-there rock ’n’ roll.

That includes headliners the Cult of SpaceSkull (“This is the most theatrical, surf punk band in Detroit,” owner PJ Ryder says in a press release. “Actually they are the ONLY theatrical surf punk in Detroit!”), Detroit 442 (“This is my favorite heavy Detroit rock band working today!”), Tin Foil (“Hard and twisted Detroit rock”), SCREW (“straight punk rock”), and Haf-Life (“The heaviest funk band in the world!”). Bring earplugs.

Doors at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at PJ’s Lager House; 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; 313-961-4668; pjslagerhouse.com. Admission is free.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X's first ever tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Everything we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X’s first-ever tour at Detroit’s Fox Theatre
Everything we saw at Arts, Beats & Eats 2022 in Royal Oak

Everything we saw at Arts, Beats & Eats 2022 in Royal Oak
All the people we saw at Pitbull's show at Pine Knob.

Everything we saw at the Pitbull and Iggy Azalea show at Pine Knob
Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X's first ever tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Everything we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X’s first-ever tour at Detroit’s Fox Theatre
Everything we saw at Arts, Beats & Eats 2022 in Royal Oak

Everything we saw at Arts, Beats & Eats 2022 in Royal Oak
All the people we saw at Pitbull's show at Pine Knob.

Everything we saw at the Pitbull and Iggy Azalea show at Pine Knob
Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X's first ever tour at Detroit's Fox Theatre

Everything we saw on opening night for Lil Nas X’s first-ever tour at Detroit’s Fox Theatre
Everything we saw at Arts, Beats & Eats 2022 in Royal Oak

Everything we saw at Arts, Beats & Eats 2022 in Royal Oak
All the people we saw at Pitbull's show at Pine Knob.

Everything we saw at the Pitbull and Iggy Azalea show at Pine Knob
Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at the Twenty One Pilots show at Little Caesars Arena

Trending

The Joker’s real name is ‘Jack White,’ DC Comics reveals

By Lee DeVito

DC Comics says the Joker's real name is... Jack White.

Updated: Eric Prydz cancels rare club appearance at Pontiac’s Elektricity due to family emergency

By Lee DeVito

Updated: Eric Prydz cancels rare club appearance at Pontiac’s Elektricity due to family emergency (2)

The pandemic couldn’t stop Blackberry Smoke from performing

By Alan Sculley

The pandemic couldn’t stop Blackberry Smoke from performing (2)

Detroit rappers Sada Baby and Icewear Vezzo came onstage during Wiz Khalifa and Logic’s concert at Pine Knob

By Kahn Santori Davison

Detroit rappers Sada Baby and Icewear Vezzo came onstage during Wiz Khalifa and Logic’s concert at Pine Knob

Also in Music

The Joker’s real name is ‘Jack White,’ DC Comics reveals

By Lee DeVito

DC Comics says the Joker's real name is... Jack White.

PJ’s Lager House announces ‘End of an Era’ concert with performances by workers and their family

By Lee DeVito

It's the end of an era at PJ's Lager House.

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us