JoJo’s ShakeBAR is coming to downtown Detroit

Courtesy photo JoJo's ShakeBAR serves ridiculous milkshakes, burgers, wings, and brunch.

Boozy milkshakes topped with cookies, marshmallows, and ice cream cones are on the menu at JoJo’s ShakeBAR.

The Chicago-based diner will open its first Michigan location in downtown Detroit on Sept. 24 with a swanky outdoor patio.

Along with spiked shakes, the restaurant will offer non-boozy “Biggie Shakes,” burgers, mini Chicago-style hot dogs, a loaded grilled cheese with bacon, salads, and bar food like buffalo wings and mozzarella sticks. It will also serve craft cocktails and weekend brunch.

JoJo’s will be located at 88 W. Columbia St. in The Detroit District near the Fox Theatre. This is the restaurant's first outpost outside of Chicago.

The Detroit location will feature classic arcade games, as most of its restaurants do, plus a random assortment of tributes to Detroit culture, paying homage to Eminem, Diana Ross, Madonna, Barry Sanders, and Faygo.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo A rendering for the Detroit JoJo's ShakeBar.

A press release for JoJo’s promises “instagrammable murals” and 1980s diner nostalgia before and after Red Wings and Tigers games or shows at Fox Theatre.

The release also touts gluten-free wraps and “various vegan options,” but an online menu shows a lone vegan burger and another burger that can be made vegan upon request.

JoJo’s ShakeBar is located at 88 W. Columbia St. Hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. More information is at jojosshakebar.com.

