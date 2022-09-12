Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

JoJo’s ShakeBAR is coming to downtown Detroit

The Illinois-based diner mashes up ’80s nostalgia and over-the-top milkshakes

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 12:25 pm

JoJo's ShakeBAR serves ridiculous milkshakes, burgers, wings, and brunch. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
JoJo's ShakeBAR serves ridiculous milkshakes, burgers, wings, and brunch.

Boozy milkshakes topped with cookies, marshmallows, and ice cream cones are on the menu at JoJo’s ShakeBAR.

The Chicago-based diner will open its first Michigan location in downtown Detroit on Sept. 24 with a swanky outdoor patio.

Along with spiked shakes, the restaurant will offer non-boozy “Biggie Shakes,” burgers, mini Chicago-style hot dogs, a loaded grilled cheese with bacon, salads, and bar food like buffalo wings and mozzarella sticks. It will also serve craft cocktails and weekend brunch.

JoJo’s will be located at 88 W. Columbia St. in The Detroit District near the Fox Theatre. This is the restaurant's first outpost outside of Chicago.

The Detroit location will feature classic arcade games, as most of its restaurants do, plus a random assortment of tributes to Detroit culture, paying homage to Eminem, Diana Ross, Madonna, Barry Sanders, and Faygo.

click to enlarge A rendering for the Detroit JoJo's ShakeBar. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A rendering for the Detroit JoJo's ShakeBar.

A press release for JoJo’s promises “instagrammable murals” and 1980s diner nostalgia before and after Red Wings and Tigers games or shows at Fox Theatre.

The release also touts gluten-free wraps and “various vegan options,” but an online menu shows a lone vegan burger and another burger that can be made vegan upon request.

JoJo’s ShakeBar is located at 88 W. Columbia St. Hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. More information is at jojosshakebar.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Pahl's Pumpkin Patch 11168 M-37, Buckley; 231-269-4400; pahlspumpkinpatch.com Keeping it simple — and simply orange—is Pahl's Pumpkin Patch, which offers a u-pick patch for all your pumpkin needs, as well as a corn maze, doughnuts, cider, and gourds. Pahl's opens for the season on September 18.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Food & Drink Slideshows

Pahl's Pumpkin Patch 11168 M-37, Buckley; 231-269-4400; pahlspumpkinpatch.com Keeping it simple — and simply orange—is Pahl's Pumpkin Patch, which offers a u-pick patch for all your pumpkin needs, as well as a corn maze, doughnuts, cider, and gourds. Pahl's opens for the season on September 18.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Food & Drink Slideshows

Pahl's Pumpkin Patch 11168 M-37, Buckley; 231-269-4400; pahlspumpkinpatch.com Keeping it simple — and simply orange—is Pahl's Pumpkin Patch, which offers a u-pick patch for all your pumpkin needs, as well as a corn maze, doughnuts, cider, and gourds. Pahl's opens for the season on September 18.

Where to find doughnuts, cider, and corn mazes in the metro Detroit area this fall
Chef Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall 10009 Curtis St., Detroit; 313-861-0331 Akin to a Sloppy Joe, the Boogaloo Sandwich was a creation of Detroit&#146;s former Brothers Bar-B-Que, which closed sometime in the &#146;90s. In 2007, Greg Beard opened Greg&#146;s Soul-N-The Wall in Brothers&#146;s former Northwest Detroit location, and revived the Boogaloo due to popular demand. Beard&#146;s version is dubbed the Boogaloo Wonderland Sandwich, after Detroit songwriter Allee Willis, who co-wrote Earth, Wind, and Fire&#146;s hit "Boogie Wonderland."

The 25 best Detroit restaurants when you have $10 or less
PJ's Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Corktown rock ’n’ roll bar PJ’s Lager House sold its building and business to the owner of the next-door building that houses the James Oliver Coffee Co.

The Detroit area restaurants that have closed so far in 2022
Photos from an‘Herbal Walk &amp; Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Photos from an ‘Herbal Walk & Talk’ tour in Detroit and an herbal medicine class in Hamtramck

Trending

Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant

By Randiah Camille Green

Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

Detroit chef turns soul food truck Krazy Kravings into brick-and-mortar restaurant

By Darlene A. White

Chef Kourtney Coleman.

Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi

By Lee DeVito

Ford's Garage is expanding.

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

By Jane Slaughter

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

Also in Food & Drink

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery celebrates 25th anniversary with party on Saturday

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery celebrates 25th anniversary with party on Saturday

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

By Jane Slaughter

Downriver Detroit spot Galindo’s serves up damn good Mexican tortas

Detroit’s Union Assembly is hit or miss

By Jane Slaughter

Detroit’s Union Assembly is hit or miss

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall

By Alex Washington

The first DraftKings venue is opening in metro Detroit this fall
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us