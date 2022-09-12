Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

A Michigan QAnon follower shot his wife and daughter

His daughter says her father’s personality changed once he went down the ‘Q rabbit hole’

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 2:51 pm

click to enlarge A flag promoting the Qanon conspiracy theory. - Anthony Crider, Flickr Creative Commons
Anthony Crider, Flickr Creative Commons
A flag promoting the Qanon conspiracy theory.

The daughter of a Michigan man who allegedly shot his family with a shotgun on Sunday, killing his wife and dog and wounding his other daughter, says his personality changed after he became a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The man, 53-year-old Igor Lanis of Walled Lake, was shot dead by police after he started shooting at them, The Detroit News reports.

Daughter Rebecca Lanis, 21, was not home when the shooting occured. “I think that he was always prone to (mental issues), but it really brought him down when he was reading all those weird things on the internet,” she told The Detroit News.

On Sunday, she took to the QAnon Casualties subreddit to mourn how her father became more irritable and paranoid after becoming obsessed with conspiracy theories like QAnon, which alleges that the Democratic Party is a demonic sex cult, and former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” that the 2020 election was rigged.

“Yep,” she wrote. “The internet ruined him.”

She said, “Growing up, my parents were extremely loving and happy people. I always had a special bond with both my parents.”

But after Trump lost the 2020 election, “my dad started going down the Q rabbit hole,” she wrote. “He kept reading conspiracy theories about the stolen election, Trump, vaccines, etc. He always said he wanted to keep us safe and healthy.”

She added, “It kept getting worse and he verbally snapped at us a few times. Nothing physical though. He never got physical with anybody.”

She said that changed around 4 a.m. on Sunday during an argument with her mother.

“I’m shocked and I don’t even know what to say,” she wrote. “Fuck you, Qanon. I hope the FBI tightens its grip on you and that your lackies rot in prison (and hell) for poisoning so many people.”

The other daughter, Rachel Lanis, 25, is reportedly in “stable” condition after being shot in her back and legs. The man’s 56-year-old wife, Tina Lanis, was reportedly found dead at the scene.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

Rats in a kitchen are only fun in a Disney movie: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

By Alex Washington

Guess we'll be going to American Coney Island from now on.

Prominent Republicans join coalition to support Whitmer for reelection

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan GOP co-chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022.

Eastpointe mayor has meltdown over First Amendment during public meeting

By Steve Neavling

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens (left) berated residents during the public comment period of a public meeting.

Also in News & Views

Prominent Republicans join coalition to support Whitmer for reelection

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Trumpified courts can’t be trusted

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The Trumpified courts can’t be trusted (2)

Michigan GOP co-chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022.

Michigan GOP canvassers finally certify abortion rights, voting access petitions for November ballot initiatives

By Steve Neavling

Republican canvassers Richard Houskamp (left) and Tony Daunt.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us