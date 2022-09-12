Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Michigan GOP co-chair Maddock attacks Buttigieg with homophobic tweet

Using social media for bigoted attacks is nothing new for Maddock

By on Mon, Sep 12, 2022 at 9:12 am

click to enlarge MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022. - Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance
Andrew Roth | Michigan Advance
MIGOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock campaigns in Lansing on Aug. 27, 2022.

The co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party tweeted out a homophobic attack Sunday against U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan!” Maddock wrote in response to Buttigieg’s interest in a move away from gas-powered vehicles. “Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him.”

Buttigieg, who served a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2014 while mayor of South Bend, Ind., moved to Michigan in July. His husband, Chasten Buttigieg, is a Traverse City native.

Using social media for bigoted attacks is nothing new for Maddock, who made headlines earlier this year when she blasted Michigan Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, who is Michigan’s first Black LG, as a “scary masked man.”

The condemnation of Maddock’s homophobia was quick from Democrats and others, but not Republicans. The GOP has ramped up attacks on LGBTQ+ rights this cycle with making baseless attacks on drag queens and LGBTQ+ books in libraries and schools.

State Rep. Samantha Steckloff (D-Farmington Hills) called for Maddock to resign.

“Once again, the chair of the Michigan GOP has stooped to the lowest of lows spouting homophobic and bigoted attacks on Michganders once again,” tweeted Steckloff. “Step down, you don’t deserve to represent anyone. Hate has no place here.”

Sarah May-Seward, the Democratic candidate challenging Meshawn Maddock’s husband, state Rep. Matt Maddock (R-Milford), for the 51st House District, also chimed in on Twitter.

“This is disgusting,” she said. “And it’s exactly why I’m running against her husband; to remove the Maddock family, the hate they spew, and the stain they project onto my community. The 51st District is going to them #HateWontWin come November 8th!”

And sparing no disdain was actor and media personality George Hahn.

“You can always count on homophobic bull—- like this from a thin-lipped, Republican, party-bloat Barbie with that White Claw glow…,” he tweeted.

Maddock, who is under investigation for signing bogus documents as a former President Donald Trump “elector” following the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden, did later tweet out what seemed to be a response to the criticism .

“Weak men create hard times,” she said.

Originally published by Michigan Advance. It is republished with permission.

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

