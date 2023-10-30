Paid family leave up for vote in Michigan

Advocates say it’s long overdue

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 8:58 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge In 2020, Michigan established 12 weeks of paid family leave for state workers. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
In 2020, Michigan established 12 weeks of paid family leave for state workers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has asked Michigan lawmakers to give all workers in the state some “breathing room” by creating a new program to offer them paid family and medical leave.

The legislation is expected to come up for a vote and advocacy groups say it's much needed.

Aisha Wells said she has a 16-year-old son who was born with hearing loss, impaired vision, and significant developmental delays. The Michigan resident said she’s also expecting to deliver a new baby soon.

“I have in the past had to switch shifts,” said Wells. “I’ve had to finagle my schedule. I’ve had to figure out whether or not I was going to be able to pay my rent or borrow money from friends and family to pay for groceries.”

In 2020, Michigan established 12 weeks of paid family leave for state workers. Three thousand, five hundred state employees have utilized family leave since it was enacted three years ago.

Monique Stanton is the president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy.

She said the leave is designed sort of like an insurance program that’s set up for when somebody needs to go on leave, through contributions from both the employee and the employer.

She added that for employers at even smaller operations, this would level the playing field.

“If all employers in Michigan have a program where they’re offering paid family leave,” said Stanton, “right now as it stands at 15 weeks of leave, that’s something that you don’t have to worry about competing with maybe a bigger or more well-resourced employer to recruit and retain your staff.”

Stanton said employers that have less than 25 employees would not be required to pay the employer contribution but their employees are still eligible for paid family leave through the employee contribution.

That would mean additional cost savings for those really small businesses or those smaller nonprofits that would be able to offer their staff a robust program.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit News fires Charlie LeDuff over c-word insult

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

Charlie LeDuff says he’s no partisan hack

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

The Ringling Bros. will bring the circus to Detroit at Little Caesars Arena in November

By Layla McMurtrie

The cast of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey’s “The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Detroiters rally against company’s request to pollute in city’s most toxic area

By Steve Neavling

The Detroit River in Southwest Detroit.

Also in News & Views

Lapointe: From solo stabbings to gun massacres, the violence creeps too close to home

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: From solo stabbings to gun massacres, the violence creeps too close to home

Michigan judge declines Trump’s request to toss lawsuit to remove him from ballot

By Steve Neavling

Then-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Battle Creek in 2019.

Charlie LeDuff says he’s no partisan hack

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

We’ve seen this movie before

By Tom Tomorrow

We’ve seen this movie before
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us