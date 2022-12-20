Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice

There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 10:39 am

click to enlarge Theresa Landrum is president of the Original United Citizens of Southwest Detroit and was selected by Governor Whitmer in 2020 to serve on Michigan’s Advisory Council for Environmental Justice. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Theresa Landrum is president of the Original United Citizens of Southwest Detroit and was selected by Governor Whitmer in 2020 to serve on Michigan’s Advisory Council for Environmental Justice.

State legislators are taking their oaths of office this week, placing Michigan’s governorship and both chambers of the state legislature under Democratic control for the first time in nearly four decades. There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right long denied to many of us in Michigan to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants. Democrats have a historic opportunity to end the state’s racist practice of packing dirty industries into sacrifice zones. Their success — and the future of politics in Michigan — hinges on this moment. They must not squander it.

As a lifelong Detroiter and cancer survivor, I know the costs of living in a sacrifice zone too well. In the 1940s, my family joined the Great Migration of Black Americans fleeing the South. We landed in the state’s most polluted zip code, 48217, in Southwest Detroit. When I was in kindergarten, the I-75 expressway was built near my school, destroying our local woods and wetlands and splitting our community in two. My father got work as a laborer for EES Coke and for U.S. Steel, two among many of the emissions-spewing companies that soon came to crowd the neighborhood. Even as a child, I could smell the sulfur from Marathon’s oil refinery, which today has the potential to increase its capacity.

When I was nine, my mother became seriously ill. Over the next twenty years she was diagnosed with four types of cancer, including lung cancer. Many of our friends and neighbors, old and young, have similar stories. Yet an endless parade of asphalt, glue, and cement factories have continued marching in. When a new polluter enters our neighborhood, the chemicals it emits (like lead, sulfur dioxide, or particulate matter) add to and combine with the many pre-existing sources of pollution nearby. These cumulative impacts are known to make community members more vulnerable to pollution and its related health risks. Yet cumulative impacts are almost never factored into decisions about where to put the next plastics manufacturer or PFAS incinerator.

Today, I can see the gas flares on Zug Island, where EES Coke operates a battery of 85 coke ovens. The facility releases thousands of tons of sulfur dioxide, an air pollutant known to cause respiratory problems and premature death. In fact, my own father died of lung cancer after working at the Zug Island coke battery. The pollution from Zug Island is so flagrant that the Department of Justice has sued EES Coke for violating the Clean Air Act. I am one of several members of the Sierra Club intervening in this lawsuit to ensure that any financial penalties will be invested back into this neighborhood — but we desperately need our lawmakers to do more.

Across Michigan, government regulators tasked with safeguarding our air and water have instead given polluters a blank check to poison Black and low-income neighborhoods deemed unworthy of protection. The primary agency that grants these permits is the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). This same agency ignored compelling evidence of lead poisoning in the children of Flint and tried to cover up the signs of a full-blown water crisis that continues to impact residents today. Though it now has a new name, EGLE seems to be using the same old playbook. The agency is being investigated for racial discrimination in approving a polluting Jeep plant in East Detroit owned by Stellantis NV. It doesn’t have to be this way.

For decades, EGLE has acted as a rubber-stamp for industrial polluters, giving them free reign to poison the air and water of Black and low-income communities, and ignoring the dangers of cumulative impacts to people and the environment. Michigan’s new leadership has the power and the responsibility to go beyond lip service and end this culture of complicity in environmental racism. Voters like me will be paying close attention.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Theresa Landrum

Theresa Landrum is president of the Original United Citizens of Southwest Detroit and was selected by Governor Whitmer in 2020 to serve on Michigan’s Advisory Council for Environmental Justice (MAC EJ).
Read More about Theresa Landrum
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Blind Detroiters tell paratransit service horror stories to Dept. of Justice

By Lee DeVito

Blind Detroiters tell paratransit service horror stories to Dept. of Justice (2)

Carhartt to expand operations in Dearborn, creating more than 120 new jobs

By Alex Washington

Carhartt is creating over 100 new jobs in Dearborn.

‘I’m still subject to death threats,’ Upton says as he prepares to leave Congress

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.

In metro Detroit, suburbs have higher carbon emissions than the city, according to climate impact map

By Randiah Camille Green

Green represents emissions lower than the national average while orange areas have higher than average levels.

Also in News & Views

Tlaib champions bill of rights for underpaid, overworked restaurant workers

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

‘I’m still subject to death threats,’ Upton says as he prepares to leave Congress

By Anna Gustafson, Michigan Advance

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton.

Police shot and killed 135 people in Michigan since 2015

By Steve Neavling

Detroit police officer with non-lethal gun fires at protesters in 2020.

3 men convicted in plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer sentenced up to 20 years in prison

By Steve Neavling

From left, Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us