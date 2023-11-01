Night of the living Republicans

By
Tom Tomorrow
on
Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 4:00 am
Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ memorably recreates the world of the teenager who fell for Elvis Presley — and then fled her gilded cage
By Chuck Wilson
In his debut cookbook, TikTok-famous chef Jon Kung digs into food and identity
By Kate Moores
Detroit’s surveillance technology similar to Israel’s, police commissioner says
By Steve Neavling
Detroit News fires Charlie LeDuff over c-word insult
Dearborn fire chief returns to work after drunken-driving arrest, but still not charged
UAW reaches tentative pact with General Motors, the last Detroit Three holdout
By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance and Kyle Davidson, Michigan Advance
His $70 million bank heist would have made the perfect film — if only Hollywood asked first
By Eddie B. Allen Jr.
The return of islamophobia
By Clay Jones
