New report shines troubling light on guns used in crimes in Michigan

Nearly one in three crimes violent crimes in Michigan involve a gun.
More than 43,500 guns linked to crimes in Michigan were recovered by law enforcement officials between 2017 to 2021, according to the most expansive federal report
in more than two decades on guns used in crimes.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) published a 242-page report
to create a statistical snapshot to help law enforcement, lawmakers, and researchers reduce gun violence.
“Information is power,” Steven M. Dettelbach, the ATF’s director, said in a statement. “This report provides more information on America’s crime guns than has ever been compiled in a single publication.”
In Michigan, about half of the guns used in crimes were recovered in Detroit, followed by Flint, Pontiac, Grand Rapids, and Saginaw.
Suburban Detroit was the most common place where guns were purchased before they were used in crimes. Southfield leads the way, followed by Eastpointe, Warren, and Taylor.
The most common type of gun used in a crime were pistols, followed by rifles, revolvers, and shotguns.
Most of the guns used in a crime had changed hands since they were purchased, but it’s difficult for authorities determine how the firearms got into the hands of a criminal, the ATF said.
The report also examines the theft of guns. Between 2017 and 2021, more than 1,096 guns were stolen in Michigan, and 450 have since been recovered.
On average, nine guns were stolen per theft.
Thefts include burglaries, robberies, and larcenies.
Of those stolen, 73% were pistoles, 10.8% were rifles, 9.2% were revolvers, and 4.9% were shotguns.
Michigan is one of only 15 states that require gun owners to report gun thefts.
Most of the stolen guns were recovered in Grand Rapids, followed by Saginaw, Detroit, Jackson, and Wellston.
A third of the stolen guns were recovered within 10 miles of the theft. At least eight of them traveled more than 300 miles.
The report comes at a time when a record number of guns are being purchased and mass shootings are on the rise.
Following the mass shooting at Michigan State University last week, Democrats in the state Senate introduced a package of bills aimed at curbing gun violence
. The measures include requiring background checks and safe gun storage, as well as enabling courts to temporarily seize guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.
