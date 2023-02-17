Democrats introduce gun-control package following MSU mass shooting

The bills mirror similar measures that Republicans have blocked over the years

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 10:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
Michigan State Capitol. - Brian Charles Watson, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Brian Charles Watson, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Michigan State Capitol.

Just three days after the mass shooting at Michigan State University, Democrats in the state Senate on Thursday introduced a package of gun-control bills.

The legislation would require background checks and safe gun storage, as well as enable courts to temporarily seize guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The bills mirror similar measures that Republicans have blocked over the past few years.

But now Democrats, who have control of the state House and Senate for the first time in nearly four decades, are moving with urgency to pass the legislation, with support from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The bills were introduced by Sen. Rosemary Bayer, D-West Bloomfield, who heads the Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus.

Among the supporters are survivors of the Oxford High School mass shooting in November 2021.

“In the wake of the horror at MSU, the community has called for the leadership that Sen. Bayer has provided today,” said Dylan Morris, executive director of No Future Without Today, an organization founded by survivors of the Oxford shooting. “Strong new laws like these are needed to prevent more tragedy.”

Faith leaders also expressed support.

“In a time of fear and deep grief, Senator Bayer has extended a lifeline of hope that could pull us toward safety,” said Bishop Bonnie A. Perry of the Episcopal Diocese of Michigan. “We call on the House and Senate to hear the cries of the students on the steps of the Capitol yesterday and take up these bills up immediately. We are profoundly grateful to Senator Bayer for her years of leadership on this issue.”

Pro-gun groups were quick to oppose the legislation.

“Anti-gun Democrats wasted no time introducing their unconstitutional rights shredding legislation,” Brenden Boudreau, executive director for Great Lakes Gun rights, said. “If passed and signed into law, Michigan will rank as one of the worst states for gun rights – and criminals will see our state as a safe haven for their demented acts.”

If the bills pass, Michigan would become at least the 20th state to enact a red flag law, which would allow a judge to order the confiscation of guns from people deemed dangerous.

A recent study of more than 6,700 red flag cases found that nearly 10% involved threats to kill at least three people.

Last year, Congress passed legislation to provide $750 million for state crisis intervention programs, including red flag laws.

On Tuesday, the state House introduced a bipartisan package of bills aimed at improving school safety by focusing on mental health, creating a confidential tip line, and improving responses to shootings at K-12 schools.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced she’s working with state lawmakers to ban guns at polling places.

“The time for only thoughts and prayers is over,” Benson said. “The time for taking action to ensure Michiganders are safe – in schools, in grocery stores, in places where we vote and everywhere in between — is now.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

MSU shooter had handguns, additional ammo, and a note with a possible motive

By Steve Neavling

MSU gunman Anthony McRae killed three students and critically injured five others.

Detroiter sues police department after cop shot her dog, stuffed it in a trash can

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

What happened when Detroit coffee shop workers tried to unionize

By Lee DeVito

What happened when Detroit coffee shop workers tried to unionize

Opinion: Michiganders deserve transparency about how DTE Energy does its business

By Sam Inglot

A DTE Energy facility in Michigan.

Also in News & Views

Detroiter sues police department after cop shot her dog, stuffed it in a trash can

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

MSU shooter had handguns, additional ammo, and a note with a possible motive

By Steve Neavling

MSU gunman Anthony McRae killed three students and critically injured five others.

What happened when Detroit coffee shop workers tried to unionize

By Lee DeVito

What happened when Detroit coffee shop workers tried to unionize

‘Flint is still broken’ residents say ahead of federal court hearing

By Randiah Camille Green

Bishop Bernadel Jefferson (far right) speaks at a press conference outside the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us