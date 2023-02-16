MSU shooter had handguns, additional ammo, and a note with a possible motive

click to enlarge Michigan Department of Corrections MSU gunman Anthony McRae killed three students and critically injured five others.

The 43-year-old gunman who killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others was carrying two unregistered handguns, nine magazines filled with ammunition, two bus tickets, and a letter when police spotted him nearly four miles off campus.Without saying a word to police, Anthony McRae ignored commands to raise his hands and turned the gun on himself.Inside his pocket was a two-page letter that allegedly included other places he planned to target, including a church and a school in New Jersey.The new details were divulged at a news conference Thursday morning at MSU.Officials are still working to confirm the motive for the shooting.The letter indicated he was angry with “people and businesses in some way,” Lt. Rene Gonzalez with the Michigan State Police said.“He just felt slighted,” Gonzalez said. “That’s sort of what the note indicated.”Other details of the letter were not disclosed.Police said McRae legally purchased the two 9mm guns, but they weren’t registered.It’s still unclear whether McRae had any connection with the university. He never attended the school, officials said.Killed in the shooting were MSU students Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods; Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson. ;Four of the five others wounded in the massacre were still in critical condition Thursday morning, and one of them was elevated to stable condition.Officials have not released the names of the wounded victims.MSU interim President Teresa Woodruff said the university is working with students to ensure they receive proper mental health care.“I believe we are a strong community, and we will not allow a single individual take that from us,” Woodruff said. “This is our home. This is our university.” Classes won’t resume until Monday.