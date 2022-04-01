Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

More Van Gogh, Hash Bash returns, and the death of a beauty icon: The top 10 headlines of the week

Here's what our readers were most interested in this week

By on Fri, Apr 1, 2022 at 4:25 pm

click to enlarge Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor this weekend. - JORDAN BUZZY
Jordan Buzzy
Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor this weekend.

This week, our readers, along with the rest of the makeup and beauty industry, were shocked to learn of the death of celebrity makeup artist and native Detroiter, AJ Crimson.

Hitsville, USA has been steadily working on an expansion plan and our readers were interested in how they could possibly work at the legendary blue building on W. Grand Blvd.

Our readers were also interested in Oakland Mall’s newest owner who took to TikTok for some vending advice.

All of that and a little bit more.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Southwest Detroit rapper SouFy brings Indigenous issues to the forefront"

9. "Chris Rock adds second Detroit date following Oscars altercation"

8. "Lucido under investigation for alleged sexual harassment at Macomb Co. office"

7. "Tensions flare over Detroit ordinance to provide lower-income tenants with free legal representation"

6. "Motown Museum is seeking new hires, hosting job fair"

5. "Detroit Institute of Art expands Van Gogh exhibit to include more than 70 works"

4. "How Michigan rapper BabyTron broke the internet with witty bars and a throwback sound"

3. "The Ann Arbor Hash Bash is officially back in-person this weekend"

2. "Celebrity makeup artist and Detroit native AJ Crimson has reportedly died"

1. "Oakland Mall’s new owner takes to TikTok to fill vacant storefronts"

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
More
Scroll to read more ICYMI articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan&#146;s most dubious denizens

The Dooby Awards 2021: Celebrating Michigan’s most dubious denizens
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Trending

Oakland Mall’s new owner takes to TikTok to fill vacant storefronts

By Alex Washington

Oakland Mall.

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Last week proved just how illegitimate the Supreme Court is — and how much damage it can do

Detroit's People Mover is coming back this April

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit People Mover.

DIA stops selling Great Lakes Coffee amid barista strike

By Steve Neavling

The Detroit Institute of Arts

Also in News & Views

Detroit's People Mover is coming back this April

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit People Mover.

Detroit’s QLine extends free rides — again — and creates rewards program

By Alex Washington

Detroit's QLine streetcar.

Ralph Godbee exits congressional campaign for Michigan’s newly created 13th District seat

By Steve Neavling

Former Detroit Police Chief Ralph Godbee Jr. was a congressional candidate for the 13th District.

Last-minute court order saves many homeowners from tax foreclosures in Wayne County

By Steve Neavling

Houses on Detroit's east side.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us