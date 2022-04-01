More Van Gogh, Hash Bash returns, and the death of a beauty icon: The top 10 headlines of the week

click to enlarge Jordan Buzzy Hash Bash returns to Ann Arbor this weekend.

This week, our readers, along with the rest of the makeup and beauty industry, were shocked to learn of the death of celebrity makeup artist and native Detroiter, AJ Crimson.



Hitsville, USA has been steadily working on an expansion plan and our readers were interested in how they could possibly work at the legendary blue building on W. Grand Blvd.

Our readers were also interested in Oakland Mall’s newest owner who took to TikTok for some vending advice.

All of that and a little bit more.

Here are the top stories of the week:

10. "Southwest Detroit rapper SouFy brings Indigenous issues to the forefront"

9. "Chris Rock adds second Detroit date following Oscars altercation"

8. "Lucido under investigation for alleged sexual harassment at Macomb Co. office"

7. "Tensions flare over Detroit ordinance to provide lower-income tenants with free legal representation"

6. "Motown Museum is seeking new hires, hosting job fair"

5. "Detroit Institute of Art expands Van Gogh exhibit to include more than 70 works"

4. "How Michigan rapper BabyTron broke the internet with witty bars and a throwback sound"

3. "The Ann Arbor Hash Bash is officially back in-person this weekend"

2. "Celebrity makeup artist and Detroit native AJ Crimson has reportedly died"

1. "Oakland Mall’s new owner takes to TikTok to fill vacant storefronts"



