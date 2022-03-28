Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Lucido under investigation for alleged sexual harassment at Macomb Co. office

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 10:35 am

click to enlarge Sen. Peter Lucido. - SENATORPETELUCIDO.COM
senatorpetelucido.com
Sen. Peter Lucido.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, who faced numerous credible allegations of sexual harassment while serving in the state Senate, is now the subject of another claim — this time from at least one employee in his new office.

WXYZ-TV confirmed Thursday that the Macomb County government has hired a law firm to investigate “complaints alleging unlawful discrimination and/or harassment.” Lucido was notified of the investigation in February.

That notice also warned the Republican not to retaliate against anyone who could be his accuser, according to WXYZ.

A Senate probe found Lucido sexually harassed women. The Republican falsely claims he was exonerated. 

The employee or employees have not been named and it is unclear to what capacity they have worked at the prosecutor’s office, nor has it been reported when the alleged harassment occurred.

The Macomb County government has not yet responded to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the Advance pertaining to the new allegations.

In 2020, a Senate Business Office investigation into Lucido found that the GOP official engaged in “inappropriate workplace behavior” during his time as a state senator that “demonstrates an unfortunate pattern of behavior” after three women made their allegations public. A fourth woman later came forward in March 2021 with Lucido denying the allegations. 

Lucido stepped down from the state Legislature after winning his race for Macomb County prosecutor in November 2020.

Lucido also was under fire in August 2021 for a photo appearing to show his right hand on the buttocks of a woman while posing for a photo at his fundraiser.

Originally published March 25, 2022 on Michigan Advance. It is shared here with permission.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

News & Views Slideshows

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit
28TH ST SE @ DIVISION AVE, Grand Rapids, 66 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous Michigan intersections in 2020
Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding

Social media responds to metro Detroit's historic flooding
SCHOOLCRAFT RD @ TELEGRAPH RD, Redford Twp, 210 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries

The 20 most dangerous intersections in Michigan

Trending

Early frontrunner John Conyers III announces bid for Congress in Michigan’s new 13th District

By Steve Neavling

John Conyers III is running in the Democratic primary election for the 13th District congressional seat.

Michigan GOP House candidate vows to introduce ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation if elected

By Andrew Roth, Michigan Advance

LGBTQ flag.

Democrats call on AG’s Office to investigate Shelby Township police over handling of protesters

By Steve Neavling

Shelby Township police arrest protesters who were rallying against the department's police chief, Robert Shelide, in 2020.

25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era

By Joe Lapointe

25 years ago, a Joe Louis bloodbath helped propel the Detroit Red Wings into a glorious era

Also in News & Views

NFL announces Detroit will host 2024 NFL Draft

By Steve Neavling

Ford Field in Detroit.

Early frontrunner John Conyers III announces bid for Congress in Michigan’s new 13th District

By Steve Neavling

John Conyers III is running in the Democratic primary election for the 13th District congressional seat.

A breadless sandwich shop, Camp Cannabis, and an iconic hockey fight: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

Detroit Red Wing Darren McCarty and Colorado Avalanche Claude Lemieux duke it out three seconds into Tuesday night's game at Joe Louis Arena, Nov. 11, 1997.

Michigan Supreme Court strikes down lawsuit that claimed GOP bias in state House map

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Capitol.
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us