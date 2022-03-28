Lucido under investigation for alleged sexual harassment at Macomb Co. office

click to enlarge senatorpetelucido.com Sen. Peter Lucido.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, who faced numerous credible allegations of sexual harassment while serving in the state Senate, is now the subject of another claim — this time from at least one employee in his new office.

WXYZ-TV confirmed Thursday that the Macomb County government has hired a law firm to investigate “complaints alleging unlawful discrimination and/or harassment.” Lucido was notified of the investigation in February.

That notice also warned the Republican not to retaliate against anyone who could be his accuser, according to WXYZ.

The employee or employees have not been named and it is unclear to what capacity they have worked at the prosecutor’s office, nor has it been reported when the alleged harassment occurred.

The Macomb County government has not yet responded to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request from the Advance pertaining to the new allegations.

In 2020, a Senate Business Office investigation into Lucido found that the GOP official engaged in “inappropriate workplace behavior” during his time as a state senator that “demonstrates an unfortunate pattern of behavior” after three women made their allegations public. A fourth woman later came forward in March 2021 with Lucido denying the allegations.

Lucido stepped down from the state Legislature after winning his race for Macomb County prosecutor in November 2020.

Lucido also was under fire in August 2021 for a photo appearing to show his right hand on the buttocks of a woman while posing for a photo at his fundraiser.

Originally published March 25, 2022 on Michigan Advance. It is shared here with permission.