Detroit Institute of Art expands Van Gogh exhibit to include more than 70 works

‘Van Gogh in America’ to run from Oct. to Jan 2023

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge Vincent Van Gogh's "Self Portrait" (1887). - COURTESY OF THE DETROIT INSTITUTE OF ART
Courtesy of the Detroit Institute of Art
Vincent Van Gogh's "Self Portrait" (1887).

We were already hyped for the Detroit Institute of Art’s Van Gogh in America exhibit to debut in October. Adding to the anticipation, the museum announced the exhibit has now been expanded to include more than 70 authentic Vincent Van Gogh works.

The announcement comes on what would’ve been Can Gogh’s 169th birthday, Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Unlike other organizations seeking to turn a profit on the work of the artist, who famously never sold any paintings in his life and reportedly died penniless, with selfie-ready projection mappings of Van Gogh’s work (which we won’t name), the DIA's is the real deal. It was the first public museum in the country to acquire a painting by the renowned Dutch artist, his "Self Portrait" (1887), in 1922. The new exhibit marks the 100-year anniversary of the museum’s acquisition.

According to a press release, Van Gogh in America is the first ever to focus on the introduction and early reception of the artist in America. It will premiere on Oct. 2 and will run until Jan. 22, 2023.

The exhibit, exclusive to the DIA, will feature Van Gogh paintings, drawings, and prints from private collections and museums around the world. It also includes work by post-impressionist artists Paul Cézanne and Paul Gauguin, as well as 20th century European and American artists Raoul Dufy, Henri Matisse, Georges Ribemont-Dessaignes, and Joseph Stella.

While admission to the DIA is free for museum members and residents of Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland counties, Van Gogh in America is a ticketed exhibition, which costs extra. General admission is $14 for adults, $9 for seniors ages 62 and up, $8 for college students, and $6 for children ages six to 17 (plus whatever the special exhibit costs).

Ticket pricing for Van Gogh in America will be announced this summer.

More information can be found at dia.org/vangoghinamerica.

