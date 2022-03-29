Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The Ann Arbor Hash Bash is officially back in-person this weekend

Attorney General Dana Nessel and pot activist John Sinclair to speak at this year’s gathering

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge The Hash Bash returns on Saturday, April 2. - JORDAN BUZZY
Jordan Buzzy
The Hash Bash returns on Saturday, April 2.

After two years of online celebrations, the Hash Bash is officially back on the Diag at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Crowds of pot-smoking enthusiasts and advocates will gather at high noon on Saturday, April 2 for the 50th annual gathering.

While a group of rogue attendees showed up for an unsanctioned Hash Bash last year, this is the first official in-person gathering since 2019. Like a lot of events, Hash Bash had pivoted to an online version for the past two years due to COVID-19.

Toking up at home doesn’t even compare to celebrating this beloved plant medicine while watching live music and listening to passionate speakers among thousands of other cannabis enthusiasts.

This year’s return features appearances by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and legendary Detroit poet and pot activist John Sinclair, whose 10-year prison sentence for possessing two joints inspired the first Hash Bash back in 1972.

Michigan House Reps. Yousef Rabhi, Alex Garza, and Cynthia Johnson will also make appearances, as well as National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws Michigan's executive director Rick Thompson and members of Decriminalize Nature Michigan

Yes, we know, the event is largely seen as an excuse to party and smoke pot in public, but it's rooted in marijuana activism and policy reform that is still desperately needed despite it being legal in Michigan now.

Hours of live music and chill will follow the speeches including a performance by Grand Rapids jazz fusion jam band Cosmic Knot. As usual, Hash Bash will also coincide with the Monroe Street Fair, a shopping extravaganza featuring food, artwork, and vendor booths for cannabis brands like Cookies and Pure Roots. Sales of actual cannabis products are not authorized at the event, however. You'll find the fair just a few blocks down from Hash Bash.

And if you aren’t ready to stop partying by the end, hit up the psychedelic funk afterparty at the Blind Pig from 7 p.m. (Entry is $10.)

Though the festivities begin at noon, the earlier you can get there the better, as it gets packed quickly. It’s a huge festival celebrating pot on a university campus, what do you expect?

Schedule
  • Monroe Street Fair: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. a few blocks down from the University of Michigan Diag (Free, but bring cash if you want to buy something from the vendors)
  • Hash Bash: From 12 p.m. at the UofM Diag (Free)
  • Hash Bash Afterparty: 7 p.m. at The Bling Pig ($10)
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side
All the cool people we saw at Poppy's show at the Crofoot

Everyone we saw at the Poppy show at the Crofoot in metro Detroit
You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K
Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side
All the cool people we saw at Poppy's show at the Crofoot

Everyone we saw at the Poppy show at the Crofoot in metro Detroit
You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K
Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side

This $195K home is a small castle on Detroit's west side
All the cool people we saw at Poppy's show at the Crofoot

Everyone we saw at the Poppy show at the Crofoot in metro Detroit
You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K

You can buy an entire Michigan island for just $580K
Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Everything and everyone we saw at Detroit’s Marche du Nain Rouge

Trending

Controversial comedian Joe Rogan is coming to Detroit's Fox Theatre in May

By Randiah Camille Green

Controversial comedian Joe Rogan is coming to Detroit's Fox Theatre in May

Motown Museum is seeking new hires, hosting job fair

By Alex Washington

Hitsville U.S.A.

Comedian Bill Maher is heading to Detroit’s Fox Theatre in October

By Lee DeVito

Bill Maher.

Friends of the Main Art plans rally to protest demolition of Royal Oak’s long-standing indie theater

By Randiah Camille Green

The Main Art Theatre closed abruptly in June of 2021.

Also in Arts & Culture

Motown Museum is seeking new hires, hosting job fair

By Alex Washington

Hitsville U.S.A.

Friends of the Main Art plans rally to protest demolition of Royal Oak’s long-standing indie theater

By Randiah Camille Green

The Main Art Theatre closed abruptly in June of 2021.

Jenenne Whitfield of Detroit’s Heidelberg Project stepping down

By Lee DeVito

Jenenne Whitfield of the Heidelberg Project speaks at a TEDx Talk.

Free Will Astrology (March 23-29)

By Rob Brezsny

What do the stars have in store for you this week?
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us