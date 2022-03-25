Motown Museum is seeking new hires, hosting job fair

click to enlarge
James R. Martin / Shutterstock.com
Hitsville U.S.A.
Berry Gordy built Motown Records in a little house on Detroit's west side. For many of us born in Gen X and later, we've only heard stories about the iconic building and can only dare to dream what it was like to see Diana Ross, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and other artists working at Hitsville, U.S.A.
In recent years, the museum has announced a large, multimillion-dollar expansion to bring it into the modern era. The plans must be moving along fine, as Motown Museum will be hosting a job fair next week filling multiple roles, including fun-sounding gigs like creative director, education program manager, senior archivist, facility manager, and tour guides.
The job fair will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29 at Motown's Greektown store, 580 Monroe St., Detroit.
“We have several open positions to fill, and we’re looking to find great talent to drive Motown Museum forward as we plan to reopen this summer and focus on welcoming back guests once the first two phases of our expansion construction is complete,” said Robin Terry, chairwoman and CEO of Motown Museum, in a statement. “We want to meet Motown fans from around the region who are proud to call the birthplace of Motown home and want to work at a place that is iconic, inspiring, and recognized around the world.”
To view all available opportunities, see motownmuseum.org/employment
.
Last summer, the museum closed two months earlier than anticipated due to flooding
that hit the city hard last year. The museum initially planned to close in September 2021 for renovations, and to begin the second phase of a $50 million expansion plan.
In October, the museum opened a new store in Greektown
, and announced plans for a new plaza that's expected to be completed
this summer.
