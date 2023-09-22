Moosejaw to shutter almost all stores in February

click to enlarge Shutterstock Moosejaw's downtown Detroit location is one of many slated to close.

Madison Heights-based outdoor retailer Moosejaw is closing up shop, almost across the board.

Crain’s Detroit Business reports the company plans to shutter all but three of its stores in early February. The closing comes just six months after the brand was acquired by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For Michigan, this means the closure of the stores in downtown Detroit, Ann Arbor, Belmont, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Grosse Pointe, and Birmingham at West Maple Road will all shutter, in addition to the company’s Madison Heights headquarters.

The only Moosejaw outfit left in Michigan will be Birmingham’s Woodward Avenue spot. The other two remaining stores are in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Bentonville, Arkansas.

“After careful review of our outdoor specialty business, we have decided to form one team that will support the operations of (Dick’s outdoor brand) Public Lands and Moosejaw. The team will be based at Public Lands’ headquarters in Pittsburgh, Penn.,” Sarah Cassella, a spokesperson for Dick’s, said in a statement to Crain’s.

She continued, “This move supports our business optimization efforts and will allow us to operate more efficiently, quickly leverage best practices across our outdoor business and drive our long-term success. We look forward to continuing to provide outdoor enthusiasts great gear and service on moosejaw.com, publiclands.com and at Moosejaw and Public Lands retail locations.”

In downtown Detroit, Moosejaw is the latest retailer to close its Woodward Avenue storefront following Under Armor, Detroit is the New Black, and Madewell, with Rhianna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand planning to open in Madewell’s former space.

