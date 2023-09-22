Moosejaw to shutter almost all stores in February

Its Woodward Avenue location in Birmingham will be the only one left in Michigan, and one of just three nationwide

By on Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 4:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Moosejaw's downtown Detroit location is one of many slated to close. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Moosejaw's downtown Detroit location is one of many slated to close.

Madison Heights-based outdoor retailer Moosejaw is closing up shop, almost across the board.

Crain’s Detroit Business reports the company plans to shutter all but three of its stores in early February. The closing comes just six months after the brand was acquired by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

For Michigan, this means the closure of the stores in downtown Detroit, Ann Arbor, Belmont, East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Grosse Pointe, and Birmingham at West Maple Road will all shutter, in addition to the company’s Madison Heights headquarters.

The only Moosejaw outfit left in Michigan will be Birmingham’s Woodward Avenue spot. The other two remaining stores are in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Bentonville, Arkansas.

“After careful review of our outdoor specialty business, we have decided to form one team that will support the operations of (Dick’s outdoor brand) Public Lands and Moosejaw. The team will be based at Public Lands’ headquarters in Pittsburgh, Penn.,” Sarah Cassella, a spokesperson for Dick’s, said in a statement to Crain’s.

She continued, “This move supports our business optimization efforts and will allow us to operate more efficiently, quickly leverage best practices across our outdoor business and drive our long-term success. We look forward to continuing to provide outdoor enthusiasts great gear and service on moosejaw.com, publiclands.com and at Moosejaw and Public Lands retail locations.”

In downtown Detroit, Moosejaw is the latest retailer to close its Woodward Avenue storefront following Under Armor, Detroit is the New Black, and Madewell, with Rhianna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand planning to open in Madewell’s former space.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit is the worst place to own an electric car

By Lee DeVito

A Ford Mustang Mach-E GT X plugged into a charging station.

The partially collapsed historic building in Eastern Market may be saved after all

By Steve Neavling

The Del Bene Building in the Eastern Market partially collapsed on Saturday.

Workers at 38 GM and Stellantis auto suppliers called to join UAW strike

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

The UAW strike begins and hundreds come to picket at Ford-owned Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan the night of September 14, 2023.

UAW president, Biden push back against reported Trump visit with striking Michigan workers

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at a rally in support of the union’s strike against the Big Three automakers.

Also in News & Views

Michigan Legislature tackles ambitious climate legislation. How far will it go?

By Izzy Ross, Interlochen Public Radio

A wind turbine in Michigan.

Workers at 38 GM and Stellantis auto suppliers called to join UAW strike

By Anna Liz Nichols, Michigan Advance

The UAW strike begins and hundreds come to picket at Ford-owned Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan the night of September 14, 2023.

UAW president, Biden push back against reported Trump visit with striking Michigan workers

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

UAW President Shawn Fain speaks at a rally in support of the union’s strike against the Big Three automakers.

The Titan

By Tom Tomorrow

The Titan
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us