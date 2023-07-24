Miss Gay Michigan America pageant returns after nearly 30 years

The pageant, part of the long-running Miss Gay America circuit, will be held in Detroit

By on Mon, Jul 24, 2023 at 1:01 pm

click to enlarge Lavender LaRue of Grand Rapids is one of the queens competing in Miss Gay Michigan America. - Lavender LaRue, Facebook
Lavender LaRue, Facebook
Lavender LaRue of Grand Rapids is one of the queens competing in Miss Gay Michigan America.

For the first time in nearly three decades, the Miss Gay Michigan America pageant is back.

Female impersonators from the Midwest and beyond will compete for more than $8,500 in prizes and a chance to proceed to the National Miss Gay America Pageant in Little Rock, Arkansas in 2024.

On Monday, organizers announced details of the Michigan chapter of the long-standing female-impersonation beauty competition, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit.

“It was our desire to protect the art form, and hopefully mint a new leadership platform within the Michigan LGBTQ+ community,” new owners of Miss Gay Michigan America (and husbands) Robert and Scott Beaton said in a statement. “To mark the competition’s official return to a Michigan stage, we’re literally rolling out the red carpet and have invited pageant royalty to make special appearances at the event, including the reigning Miss Gay America 2023 Tatiyanna Voche.”

Contestants will compete in four categories, including interview, evening gown, on-stage questions, and talent.

The competitors are Ana Crusis (Indianapolis, Indiana), Arione Decardeza (Dayton, Ohio), Gabriella Stratton Glaore (Grand Rapids, Michigan), Olympia La’Paige (Syracuse, New York), Indya Luv (Mount Clemens, Michigan), Betty J. Madison (Jackson, Michigan), Katrina Alexis Monae’ (Detroit, Michigan), Lavender LaRue (Grand Rapids, Michigan), and Sapphire Shade (Lansing, Michigan).

General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $100, which included a red carpet arrival starting at 5 p.m.

Featured guests include Miss Gay America 1982 Jennifer Foxx, the first and only Miss Gay America from Michigan.

“I am delighted that the Miss Gay America Pageantry System will continue its inclusion of all 50 states by once again re-introducing our fine state of Michigan to the fold,” Foxx said in a statement. “Logistically, it will provide yet another opportunity for fans of the art form and perspective participants to engage and pursue their own individual journey to capturing the crown of Miss Gay America in Little Rock, Arkansas. I am honored to be included in this group of luminaries in our industry and look forward to its continuing growth.”

The Miss Gay America pageant was established in 1972, based on the Miss America contests.

More information is available at missgaymichiganamerica.com.

Event Details
Miss Gay Michigan America Pageant 2023

Sat., Aug. 12, 7-11 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 12, 7-11 p.m.

Saint Andrews Hall 431 East Congress Street, Detroit Detroit

