  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
Detroit Wing Week Brings $8 Wing Deals August 19-25

Michigan Supreme Court orders new trial for mother in 2006 shaken baby case

Chazlee Lemons was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first-degree murder in 2006

By
Jul 31, 2024 at 3:05 pm
Chazlee Lemons was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006.
Chazlee Lemons was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006. Michigan Department of Corrections
Share on Nextdoor

A Wayne County woman who spent nearly 20 years in prison for allegedly shaking her child to death has been granted a new trial after the doctor who performed the original autopsy changed his opinion on the cause of death.

Chazlee Lemons was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after a judge found her guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her 11-week-old child Nakita Lemon.

In a 5-2 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court determined it’s probable that a “jury would have a reasonable doubt” about Lemon’s guilt.

At the original trial, Dr. Bader Cassin, who performed the autopsy, classified the death as shaken baby syndrome, saying the child’s brain was swollen, and she had retinal hemorrhages.

Cassin changed his opinion in 2017, saying Nakita, who had experienced breathing problems since birth, may have choked on baby formula. During an evidentiary hearing, Cassin said other experts have weighed in and “demonstrated that the forces in shaking are insufficient to produce such an injury.”

Cassin concluded the manner of death was “indeterminate,” so it could have been natural or accidental.

A pediatrician, Dr. John Galaznik, also testified that Nakita “had experienced a choking/aspiration event” and that the evidence did “not support an allegation of abusive shaking.”

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office produced its own experts, who said shaken baby syndrome was the likely cause of death.

In a statement to Metro Times on Wednesday, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said her office plans to retry the case.

“This child went through unspeakable trauma,” Worthy said. “We are very disheartened by the Michigan Supreme Court majority’s opinion granting a new trial in Lemons. This is especially true in light of defendant’s admission to violently shaking the two-month old victim and the general consensus of the medical community accepting the diagnosis of Shaken Baby Syndrome/Abusive Head Trauma.”

The Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan Law School represented Lemons.

Last week, Metro Times launched “The Closer,” a series of stories about wrongful convictions.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium is now open on Thursdays

By Lee DeVito

Belle Isle Aquarium opened in 1904.

Activists call for a review of all cases tied to a Detroit detective who terrorized young men to get false confessions

By Steve Neavling

Activists call for a review of all cases tied to a Detroit detective who terrorized young men to get false confessions

Michigan’s undocumented immigrants contribute $290 million in taxes a year, according to study

By Layla McMurtrie

A little boy protests the Trump administration’s immigration agenda in southwest Detroit on “'A Day Without Immigrants.”

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe