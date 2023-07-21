LOL

Michigan State Police delete ‘Barbie’ post after outrage from… seemingly no one

Barbie can be anything — except a Michigan State Police Officer, apparently

By on Fri, Jul 21, 2023 at 4:19 pm

click to enlarge This Barbie is (not) ready to serve the state of Michigan. - Screenshot/Twitter
Screenshot/Twitter
This Barbie is (not) ready to serve the state of Michigan.

I never thought I’d see the day I actually sided with the police, but it’s 2023 and here we are.

On Thursday, the Michigan State Police joined the Barbie movie hype train by posting a photo of a police officer Barbie and the caption “This Barbie is ready to serve the state of Michigan! When you join the MSP #YouCanBeAnything.”

It seemed like a harmless enough post, but apparently someone wasn’t too happy with it, as the MSP quickly reversed its tone, removing the photo. “MSP’s social media team values the contributions of our female members and out of respect for them we have removed our previous post about Barbie,” a follow-up post read.

Since everything posted on the internet becomes instantly immortal, people in the comments were quick to post screenshots of “Officer Barbie.”

Combing through the comments, it seems as though very few people took issue with the post, and it’s unclear why exactly the state police decided to remove it.

“As a woman, I saw nothing wrong with that post,” one person wrote. “Barbie has come a long way baby!”

“There was absolutely nothing wrong with that post,” WWJ anchor Jackie Paige wrote. “We love you all @MichStatePolice 😊 🚔”

Our call to MSP’s public information line was not answered, nor was our message asking what prompted the removal returned, so we’re left scratching our heads as to why an innocuous meme caused a (seemingly manufactured) issue.

For whatever reason, right wing trolls have decided to try and cancel the Barbie movie, with Texas Senator Ted Cruz calling it “communist propaganda” (even though he reportedly hasn’t even seen it yet). The movie appears to be generating generally favorable reviews.

“Wonder if their boss got a call from Ted Cruz,” one Twitter user wrote in response to MSP’s post.

It seems like almost everyone, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, has made a “Barbie” post to go along with the pink fever that’s been infecting the nation in anticipation of the Barbie movie’s release on Friday. (Though, the best one we’ve seen is a meme of metro Detoit’s favorite lawyer Joumana Kayrouz that says “This Barbie is always watching.”)

With that, this Barbie is taking a break from the internet.

Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are prepared to journey into the heart of darkness — aka the real world.

‘Barbie’ is existential brilliance — and also a lot of fun: Under the pink

