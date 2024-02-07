Michigan officials to vote ‘uncommitted’ in Democratic primary due to Biden’s handling of Gaza

The “Listen to Michigan” campaign aims to pressure the president to call for a ceasefire

By on Wed, Feb 7, 2024 at 1:24 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud. - Facebook, United States Conference of Mayors
Facebook, United States Conference of Mayors
Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud.

More than 30 southeast Michigan officials including Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud have pledged to vote “uncommitted” in the Democratic presidential primary election on Feb. 27.

The officials signed a letter on Feb. 6 following the campaign announcement by Listen to Michigan urging Michiganders to “Vote Uncommitted” in order to send a message to President Joe Biden on his handling of the war in Gaza.

“We must hold our president accountable and ensure that we, the American taxpayers, are no longer forced to be accomplices in a genocide that is backed and funded by the United States government,” Listen to Michigan said in a statement.

The action is a result of Biden and his administration failing to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire more than four months after Israel launched its military campaign in response to the Gaza following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The conflict has resulted in the loss of more than 30,000 lives and the displacement of over 2 million people in Gaza.

“Our government has failed to act in the best interests of the lives of innocent men, women, and children, and worse yet, have suggested that there is an exception to the rule when it comes to Palestinian lives,” Mayor Hammoud stated. “This matter has a direct impact on our Dearborn community, and more importantly, on each of us as human beings. We intend to make our voices heard in the presidential primary.”

Last weekend, the Wall Street Journal published a racist, Islamaphobic, and misinformed opinion piece calling Dearborn “America’s jihad capital.” Local officials say that the best way to support the people of Dearborn is to support a ceasefire.

This week, President Biden’s senior officials plan to meet with Arab and Muslim American communities in Michigan to discuss policy surrounding the conflict, reported The Detroit News. This was supposed to happen weeks ago, but many leaders, including Mayor Hammoud, refused to attend out of protest.

Many Muslim activists in metro Detroit have been pledging to “Abandon Biden” for months, but Listen to Michigan hopes the campaign pushes the president to shift policy. The coalition believes that Biden is not listening to what his voters want, and must earn the vote of Democrats through a dramatic change. And, according to recent surveys, most Detroit-area voters support a permanent ceasefire.

In the Michigan Democratic primary, there are five options: Joe Biden, Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson, “Uncommitted,” and a blank line for write-ins. The Listen to Michigan campaign is urging voters to select “Uncommitted” in the election.

Related
Shame on you, Wall Street Journal. Dearborn is a jewel of metro Detroit.

Shame on you, Wall Street Journal. Dearborn is a jewel of metro Detroit.: An Islamophobic op-ed called Dearborn ‘America’s Jihad Capital.’ This rhetoric is dangerous and unacceptable.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Slideshow

Where to celebrate Black History Month in Detroit

Sky Covington’s Take 5: All Male Jazz TributeFeb. 5 from 7-11 p.m.; Aretha’s Jazz Cafe; eventbrite.comIn honor of Black History Month, the Preservation of Jazz is bringing classic jazz to life. The event will be hosted by comedian Mike Bonner and feature sounds from a local band. Six modern jazz artists will channel the spirits of Al Jarreau, Nat King Cole, Bill Withers, and more through captivating performances.
20 slides
Culinary Art ExhibitFeb. 1-29; Neighborhood Grocery; instagram.comDetroit’s recently-opened Black-owned grocery store is partnering with Hospitality Included to host programming all month long. The east side spot celebrates food and the arts with a Black History Month art exhibit, featuring local artists Fifty, India Solomon, Zuri Monet, Tony Rave, and Candy Reid. The store will also host a shoebox lunch distribution and other community collaborations and events throughout February. Celebrating Black ArtsFeb. 1-29; The Carr Center; thecarrcenter.orgThe Carr Center and Bedrock Detroit are collaborating for a Black History Month exhibit highlighting multiple forms of art from over 100 Detroit-based artists and performers. The programming will provide opportunities to engage with the community, involving multiple generations of Detroiters from middle schoolers to seniors through visual art competitions, performing arts presentations, and spoken word poetry. As part of community engagement, every Saturday during February, community members are invited to contribute to a community quilt. People can contribute to the “Sewing the Community Together” project until Feb. 17. Black History Book FairFeb. 3 from noon-5 p.m.; Party with a Tee; detroitbookcity.comDetroit Book City is partnering with Party with a Tee to host the 2nd annual Black History Book Fair. The event will feature local independent authors of varying genres who will meet and share stories with the community. The fair is free and kid-friendly. A Personal Experience of American ExceptionalismFeb. 3 from 1-6 p.m.; Harper Galleries of Art & Interiors; harpergalleries.netFor this powerful solo exhibition by Dr. Taft Parsons III, an opening exhibition will be held to kick off the month. BHM Movie Night at the Wright MuseumFeb. 4, Feb. 18, & Feb. 25 from 1-3 p.m.; Wright Museum; thewright.org/programsEvery Sunday, Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History hosts a movie night. Throughout February, each week’s film will “uncover stories of courage and resilience, shedding light on the African Diasporic experience,” according to organizers. Movies featured will include Becoming Frederick Douglass, Minga and the Broken Spoon, and Hope of Escape. Cornel West at Neighborhood GroceryFeb. 5 from noon-3 p.m.; Neighborhood Grocery; instagram.comAmong the month-long programming by Eastside Detroit’s community-focused grocery store is an important meet and greet with independent presidential candidate Cornel West. The candidate made his first Michigan stop in Dearborn in December to voice support for the people of Palestine. West is running on a platform of economic, environmental, and transformative justice including reparations for African Americans, a national $27 minimum wage, universal basic income, and banning “Don’t Say Gay” and other anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Read more here.
Click to View 20 slides

Tags:

About The Author

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about food, music, art, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, Metromode, and other various Michigan publications.

Scroll to read more Politics & Elections articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Metro Detroit loses yet another art house as Maple Theater abruptly closes

By Layla McMurtrie

A screen at the Maple Theater.

Shame on you, Wall Street Journal. Dearborn is a jewel of metro Detroit.

By Randiah Camille Green

Shame on you, Wall Street Journal. Dearborn is a jewel of metro Detroit.

Lapointe: Crumbley trial and red-flag laws aim at right targets

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Crumbley trial and red-flag laws aim at right targets

Downzoning Michigan Central promising for rest of Detroit

By Andrew Wright

Downzoning Michigan Central promising for rest of Detroit (2)

Also in News & Views

The mission

By Tom Tomorrow

The mission

Ridin’ with Biden

By Clay Jones

Ridin’ with Biden

Lapointe: Crumbley trial and red-flag laws aim at right targets

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Crumbley trial and red-flag laws aim at right targets

Metro Detroit loses yet another art house as Maple Theater abruptly closes

By Layla McMurtrie

A screen at the Maple Theater.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us