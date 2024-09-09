Metro Detroit students can get a free homecoming dress at this upcoming event

Homecoming season is just around the corner and teenagers across metro Detroit are searching for the perfect outfit.

Comerica Bank, in partnership with local nonprofit Jackets for Jobs, is hosting a two-day homecoming boutique to give away free dresses to local students. The event will be held at the Samaritan Center on Detroit’s east side from Sept. 14-15.

“With heartfelt thanks to our dedicated colleagues, valued customers and supportive communities, we are grateful to provide another opportunity for local high school students to experience one of the most special moments in their teen years,” Steve Davis, Comerica Bank Michigan Market President, said in a press release. “We received such an overwhelming number of donated dresses during our Prom Dress Drive in the spring that we are now able to support another dress giveaway boutique for the Homecoming season.”

In 2023, Comerica Bank and Jackets for Jobs first collaborated for the Prom Dress Drive, collecting over 2,600 dresses and donating them to the nonprofit. Since the initiative’s launch in 2017, more than 10,000 dresses have been donated.

The upcoming event is building on that success, this time for homecoming, with over 1,500 new and gently used dresses in a variety of styles and sizes.

“Our Prom Dress boutiques the past two years have allowed many local students the opportunity to attend their special dances without barriers to cost and access to the attire that helps makes those moments so valuable,” Alison Vaughn, Jackets for Jobs Founder and CEO, said. “We have witnessed some incredible moments of joy, relief and excitement. With the community's generosity, we are proud to collaborate with Comerica Bank again to reach even more teens as they return to school and start planning for their Homecoming events.”

The boutique will be open on Sept. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sept. 15 from noon-4 p.m. Interested students should register online in advance at jacketsforjobs.org.