MDOC, ex-spokesman accused of sexual abuse and retaliation in lawsuit

A Michigan Department of Corrections employee has filed a federal lawsuit accusing the agency, its director, and its former media relations spokesperson of sexual abuse, harassment, and retaliation.

The lawsuit, filed by Lisa Gass and announced Saturday by attorneys at Marko Law and Runyan Law Group, alleges that former MDOC Director of Media Relations Christopher Gautz sent Gass pornographic videos, coerced her into sex on multiple occasions, and later falsely claimed their relationship was consensual to protect himself from accountability. The complaint also names MDOC Director Heidi Washington, alleging the department retaliated against Gass after she came forward.

Gass was hired in September 2021 and reported directly to Gautz and Washington, according to the suit. Just three months into the job, Gautz allegedly sent her explicit videos of a female MDOC employee performing oral sex on him, along with the message, “my secretary trying to keep her job.”

The lawsuit further alleges that on March 7, 2022, while en route to a prison facility, Gautz pulled into a secluded rest area and coerced Gass into oral sex. Two months later, during a work trip, he allegedly pressured her into sexual intercourse during work hours.

According to the complaint, Gautz repeatedly implied that her job security and future with the department depended on complying with his demands.

When Gautz became aware in mid-2023 that his conduct might be exposed, he allegedly preemptively informed MDOC that he and Gass had a prior consensual relationship and falsely accused her of harassment. Rather than investigating Gautz, the department opened an investigation into Gass, the lawsuit says. Gautz was later permitted to quietly resign without facing disciplinary action.

“Ms. Gass’s story is right out of the MDOC playbook,” said attorney Jon Marko. “Instead of protecting their employees from sexual harassment and abuse, they try to destroy the victims courageous enough to come forward.”

Attorney Zach Runyan said the case is part of a larger pattern.

“No one should ever feel like they need to have sex with their boss to have a successful career,” Runyan said. “Gass is just one of countless female employees that has been sexually abused and harassed within the MDOC. It’s time for the MDOC to finally accept accountability and start supporting female employees that have been victimized under its watch.”

The lawsuit also alleges ongoing retaliation by Washington and other department officials, who the attorneys say have tried to silence and punish Gass for reporting the abuse.

Metro Times couldn't reach Gautz for comment.



In a written statement after this story was published, MDOC said the following:



"On June 3, 2023, Chris Gautz informed MDOC for the first time that he was involved in a sexual relationship with his subordinate employee. MDOC took prompt, remedial steps to protect the subordinate employee and immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding the disclosure.



"The same day that Gautz informed the department, he requested a federally protected leave of absence. Gautz resigned while on leave before the investigation concluded and before the department could take any action against him. The department denies any claims of retaliation made by the subordinate employee.



"MDOC maintains a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment at any level and is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees against sexual harassment."