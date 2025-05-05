Nessel drops charges against pro-Palestinian protesters at U-M, citing ‘circus-like’ environment

Doug Coombe A pro-Palestine protest at the University of Michigan in May 2024.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Monday unexpectedly dropped all charges against seven pro-Palestinian protesters accused of resisting police during the May 2024 clearing of an encampment at the University of Michigan, following months of mounting political pressure from the progressive wing of her own party.

The decision came during a preliminary examination hearing in Washtenaw County District Court, where attorneys for the defendants had prepared to make closing arguments. Instead, Nessel’s office dismissed the charges, citing growing controversy, delays, and concerns about judicial impropriety.

“These distractions and ongoing delays have created a circus-like atmosphere to these proceedings,” Nessel said in a statement Monday. “While I stand by my charging decisions, and believe, based on the evidence, a reasonable jury would find the defendants guilty of the crimes alleged, I no longer believe these cases to be a prudent use of my department’s resources, and, as such, I have decided to dismiss the cases.”

The move came as a surprise — and a victory — to the roughly 100 protesters who rallied outside the courthouse on Monday demanding the charges be dropped. It also marked a sharp shift from Nessel’s prior stance that the felony resisting and obstructing charges were justified for protesters who allegedly made physical contact with officers or interfered with arrests.

Nessel, the state’s first Jewish attorney general, has faced growing criticism from progressive Democrats and civil rights advocates who accused her of cracking down on political dissent. The backlash reached a boiling point in February at the Michigan Democratic Party Convention in Detroit, when Nessel was met with boos and chants of “Drop the charges!” during a congressional district meeting. While many applauded, others jeered loudly, forcing U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell to pause as she tried to introduce Nessel.

In her statement Monday, Nessel called the allegations of bias “baseless and absurd.”

“When my office made the decision to issue charges of Trespassing and Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer in this matter, we did so based on the evidence and facts of the case,” Nessel said. “I stand by those charges and that determination.”

But, she said, delays have halted the case for months.

“Despite months and months of court hearings, the Court has yet to make a determination on whether probable cause was demonstrated that the defendants committed these crimes, and if so, to bind the case over to circuit court for trial, which is the primary obligation of the district court for any felony offense,” Nessel said. “During this time, the case has become a lightning rod of contention.”

The AG’s decision also comes amid broader scrutiny of her handling of pro-Palestinian protests. Her office continues to pursue a separate investigation into politically motivated vandalism incidents tied to the movement, including broken windows, graffiti, and chemical damage at U-M buildings, private homes, and businesses. Authorities estimate the damage at roughly $100,000. Though no charges have been filed yet in those cases, students and activists have decried the investigation as overreach.

In April, Nessel’s office led a series of raids in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti, and Canton, targeting nine people connected to the movement. FBI agents and local police confiscated phones, computers, and even DNA swabs from students — none of whom were charged. Attorneys called it a “fishing expedition,” accusing law enforcement of suppressing political speech and selectively targeting young, academically successful activists.

“This is a clear criminalization of free speech,” attorney Amir Makled told Metro Times. “The tactics that have been used — felony charges, raids, and a strong showing of force — are intimidation tactics to stop pro-Palestinian speech happening across Michigan campuses.”

Makled also filed a motion asking a judge to disqualify Nessel’s office from a related case, arguing that her public comments and selective charging decisions demonstrate political bias.

Critics have noted the contrast between Nessel’s aggressive response to the U-M protests and her silence during other large-scale disruptions, such as the University of Michigan football celebrations in January, which caused extensive property damage but resulted in no arrests.

Meanwhile, other prosecutors have taken a more restrained approach. Following a nearly identical encampment sweep at Wayne State University on May 30, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy declined to file any charges, citing First Amendment protections.

Civil rights groups say Nessel’s actions have undermined trust and sent a chilling message to young organizers.

“This looks like an effort to scare students and young people into silence,” said John Philo, legal director of the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice. “It’s not about vandalism anymore. It’s about suppressing political speech.”