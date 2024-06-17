  1. News & Views
Metro Detroit sizzles in week-long heat wave

The Motor City is hotter than a car hood in July

By
Jun 17, 2024 at 2:03 pm
Detroiters cool down with some ice cream from Cold Truth in Midtown.
Detroiters cool down with some ice cream from Cold Truth in Midtown. Steve Neavling
No, you’re not in hell. It just feels that way.

Metro Detroiters are in for a scorching week as temperatures are expected to hover in the 90s for nearly a week.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning beginning Monday, when the mercury is supposed to top out in the upper 90s at 4 p.m.

The heat is expected to continue through Saturday, with temperatures reaching the 90s for each of the next five days. Some relief will come in the early morning hours, with temperatures dipping into the 70s.

The city of Detroit is collaborating with the city’s recreation centers and libraries to offer refuge from the heat. Here are the locations:

  • Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

  • Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (M-F, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

  • Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

  • Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Dr. (M-F, 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

  • Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (M-F, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

  • Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (M-F, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

  • Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

  • Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

  • Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

  • Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (M-F, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed Saturdays)

City officials are urging residents to stay hydrated, check on elderly neighbors, and limit strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

“It is going to be extremely hot, and we want everyone in the city of Detroit to have a safe place to go to get some relief,” Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo said in a statement Monday. “The Detroit Health Department is working closely with the Parks and Recreation Division and Public Library branches to ensure safe, accessible cooling centers are available in neighborhoods across the city. I am asking everyone to take extra precautions, especially those who are most vulnerable. Please check in on your loved ones and neighbors, and don’t forget about pets.”

The Detroit Health Department recommends that residents be on the lookout for signs of exhaustion and heat stroke, such as nausea, confusion, and rapid or slowed heart rate.

For more tips, visit the department’s website at detroitmi.gov/health.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
