Man sentenced in Michigan for abusing children while he was in the Boy Scouts and LDS Church

Attorney General says it’s the first conviction in an ongoing investigation into abuse in the Boy Scouts of America

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 11:28 am

click to enlarge So far, a completed review of 1,900 claims of abuse from the Boy Scouts of America has resulted in nearly 90 cases being investigated for further action. - Shutterstock
So far, a completed review of 1,900 claims of abuse from the Boy Scouts of America has resulted in nearly 90 cases being investigated for further action.

A New York man was sentenced to prison in Michigan for abusing two children when he was involved in the Boy Scouts of America and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Chapman pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to his plea deal with Judge Kathryn Viviano in Macomb County Circuit Court, Mark Chapman, 51, of New York, will serve two sentences for up to 20 years.

The sentences also include lifetime sex offender registration, lifetime electronic monitoring, and sex offender counseling.

In one case, the abuse began in 2000 around the time the victim was 13 or 14 and occurred at the victim’s father’s house, at Chapman’s house, and at the local church. The abuse continued until the victim was 17.

In the second case, the victim was around 11 when te abuse began, and “often revolved around times that were designated as special opportunities for Chapman to spend time with the boy,” according to a statement from the AG.

“Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing justice delivered for survivors of sexual assault,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that those who prey upon children will be punished. As our review of allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America continues, I encourage those with information to come forward and share their story with the Department of Attorney General.”

This is the first sentencing in the AG’s ongoing investigation into abuse within the Boy Scouts of America, which includes thousands of tips sent from the BSA national. So far, a completed review of 1,900 claims has resulted in nearly 90 cases being investigated for further action.

Anyone with information can call the investigation tip line at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

