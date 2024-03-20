Make Nepotism Great Again

[
{
"name": "GPT - Leaderboard - Inline - Content",
"component": "35519556",
"insertPoint": "5th",
"startingPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "3",
"maxInsertions": 100
}
]
Ferndale’s Church Militant shuts down amid scandals, teases Texas move
By Lee DeVito
Doctor files whistleblower lawsuit against DMC after patient becomes quadriplegic
By Steve Neavling
Watchdog group demands termination of Oakland University researcher for mishandling dangerous toxin
All material © 2024
Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.