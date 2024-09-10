  1. News & Views
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Lawsuit filed after field trip goes horribly wrong at Auburn Hills test track

Two elementary school students were severely injured when an out-of-control car struck them

By
Sep 10, 2024 at 11:27 am
click to enlarge A Ford car crashed into a guardrail where elementary children had gathered for a vehicle demonstration at a test track in Auburn Hills in July 2023. - Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC
Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC
A Ford car crashed into a guardrail where elementary children had gathered for a vehicle demonstration at a test track in Auburn Hills in July 2023.

The parents of two elementary school children who were severely injured when a car violently struck them during a vehicle demonstration at a test track in Auburn Hills in July 2023 filed a lawsuit Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in Oakland County Circuit Court against Continental Automotive Systems, Ford Motor Co., the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), and the driver, Linus Gugino.

The students were lined up “extremely close to the vehicle and the track,” which is owned by Continental Automotive Systems, when the driver “rapidly accelerated the car in a negligent and/or reckless manner and lost control, plowing into the guardrail and violently striking the children watching the track from behind it,” according to the lawsuit filed by Marko Law, PLLC, and Scott Goodwin Law, P.C.

“The collision was so violent that the vehicle flipped over on its roof,” the lawsuit states.

click to enlarge Elijah Gibson was severely injured and hospitalized. - Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC
Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC
Elijah Gibson was severely injured and hospitalized.

Elijah Gibson, who was 8 at the time, and Lavell McGee, who was 10, were seriously injured and hospitalized. Gibson sustained fractures across his legs, a massive gash to his left foot, and a traumatic brain injury. He received multiple surgeries. McGee sustained serious injuries to his legs and head. They suffer from memory and other cognitive issues, according to the lawsuit.

“The children and their families have also suffered extreme pain and suffering, emotional suffering and distress, greatly reduced mobility and physical capacity, and medical expenses,” a news release states.

The vehicle demonstration was part of DAPCEP’s STEM summer camp.

click to enlarge Lavell McGee with serious injuries at a hospital. - Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC
Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC
Lavell McGee with serious injuries at a hospital.

“This is a horrible case,” attorney Jon Marko said. “Our children should be able to go on field trips without the parents having to worry that they will be placed next to a high-speed test car and run over. And that’s what happened here. No one involved in hosting or promoting this demonstration took the simplest steps to keep the kids there safe. Everyone involved in putting on this event and bringing people to it had a duty to keep these children safe. It’s sickening knowing what happened to Elijah and Lavell, and that they’ll have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives.”

The lawsuit alleges negligence and willful and wanton misconduct, among other accusations.

Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
