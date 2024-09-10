Lawsuit filed after field trip goes horribly wrong at Auburn Hills test track

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC A Ford car crashed into a guardrail where elementary children had gathered for a vehicle demonstration at a test track in Auburn Hills in July 2023.

The parents of two elementary school children who were severely injured when a car violently struck them during a vehicle demonstration at a test track in Auburn Hills in July 2023 filed a lawsuit Monday.

The lawsuit was filed in Oakland County Circuit Court against Continental Automotive Systems, Ford Motor Co., the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP), and the driver, Linus Gugino.

The students were lined up “extremely close to the vehicle and the track,” which is owned by Continental Automotive Systems, when the driver “rapidly accelerated the car in a negligent and/or reckless manner and lost control, plowing into the guardrail and violently striking the children watching the track from behind it,” according to the lawsuit filed by Marko Law, PLLC, and Scott Goodwin Law, P.C.

“The collision was so violent that the vehicle flipped over on its roof,” the lawsuit states.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC Elijah Gibson was severely injured and hospitalized.

Elijah Gibson, who was 8 at the time, and Lavell McGee, who was 10, were seriously injured and hospitalized. Gibson sustained fractures across his legs, a massive gash to his left foot, and a traumatic brain injury. He received multiple surgeries. McGee sustained serious injuries to his legs and head. They suffer from memory and other cognitive issues, according to the lawsuit.

“The children and their families have also suffered extreme pain and suffering, emotional suffering and distress, greatly reduced mobility and physical capacity, and medical expenses,” a news release states.

The vehicle demonstration was part of DAPCEP’s STEM summer camp.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Marko Law, PLLC Lavell McGee with serious injuries at a hospital.

“This is a horrible case,” attorney Jon Marko said. “Our children should be able to go on field trips without the parents having to worry that they will be placed next to a high-speed test car and run over. And that’s what happened here. No one involved in hosting or promoting this demonstration took the simplest steps to keep the kids there safe. Everyone involved in putting on this event and bringing people to it had a duty to keep these children safe. It’s sickening knowing what happened to Elijah and Lavell, and that they’ll have to live with the consequences for the rest of their lives.”

The lawsuit alleges negligence and willful and wanton misconduct, among other accusations.