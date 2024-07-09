Last-minute appeal halts demolition of Dabls African Bead Museum building in Detroit

A large, colorful building that was intended to be incorporated into the Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum dodged a scheduled emergency demolition Tuesday after the structure’s owner filed a last-minute appeal.

Artist Olayami Dabls, the 2022 Kresge Eminent Artist, will make his case for saving the partially collapsed building at a hearing at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before the Detroit Department of Appeals and Hearings.

Dabls filed the appeal on Saturday, just in time to initiate a hearing.

A couple dozen protesters gathered outside the building Tuesday at the corner of Grand River and Vinewood, begging the city to call off the demolition.

City officials said the appeal — not the protesters — prompted a pause in the demolition.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Dabls will have to make the case that the city’s Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department (BSEED) erred in declaring the building was an imminent risk to the public. The public can tune into the meeting on Zoom, according to the city’s website.

Under the city’s charter, residents have a right to appeal administrative decisions.

If Dabls is unsuccessful, the city may move forward with the demolition. City officials could also reach an agreement with the Dabls to make quick repairs.

Dabls says a group has offered to make “emergency repairs” to save the building, which is adorned with beads, artwork, African symbols, and jagged mirrors. The building was intended to become a full-scale museum featuring a collection of African beads, some hundreds of years old, but unforeseen circumstances including the COVID-19 pandemic put the plans on hold, Dabls says. The building is adjacent to the main Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum, and the demolition wouldn’t impact the main structure.

click to enlarge Lee DeVito Detroit’s Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum is part of a sprawling complex across two blocks.

“We have had a massive plan that is 18 years in the making,” Dabls tells Metro Times. “We never had the chance to show that this building was part of a long-term development before it was interrupted by COVID and other things that took place that were out of my control.”

Dabls says the city decided to demolish the building without talking with him about his plans.

“They were so adamant about destroying the building,” he says. “We always had a plan, but they never entertained it.”

After receiving a $500 blight ticket, Dabls feared the building would be razed and launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise $400,000 for repairs. So far, he has raised $5,845, as of Tuesday afternoon.

BSEED Director David Bell previously told Metro Times that the demolition was ordered following an inspection that found the building was dangerous.

“Since the issue was brought to our attention, we have inspected the building and determined it to be in a state of significant collapse and must be taken down immediately,” Bell said. “Based on our inspection, we have issued an emergency demolition order for this building.”

He added, “The building has deteriorated to the point it is no longer salvageable and poses an immediate threat to public safety. Our primary concern is the health, safety and welfare of residents and public who may visit the area.”

Dabls argues the building is indeed salvageable.

“We’re going to renovate it,” he says.