GOP candidate Tudor Dixon jokes about kidnapping plot against Gov. Whitmer

click to enlarge Shutterstock Michigan Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas.

Too soon? Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon made a joke about the kidnapping and murder plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at a campaign event on Friday — which, of course, Whitmer’s office did not find funny.

Dixon, who has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, made the remarks during a campaign event at the American Polish Cultural Center in Troy on Friday while criticizing the Democratic governor for policies that Dixon argues led companies to move jobs out of state.

“The sad thing is that Gretchen will tie your hands, put a gun to your head, and ask if you're ready to talk,” Dixon said, The Detroit News reports. “For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage and holding it for ransom.”

According to The Detroit News, the remarks drew applause from a crowd of about 300.

In a statement, Whitmer comms director Maeve Coyle said Dixon’s joke should disqualify her from office.

Threats of violence are no laughing matter, and the fact that Tudor Dixon thinks it’s a joke shows that she is absolutely unfit to lead Michigan.



Full statement below: https://t.co/BW5LoDiatq pic.twitter.com/gi9j8euUYf — Maeve Coyle (@maevemcoyle) September 23, 2022

“Threats of violence and dangerous rhetoric undermine our democracy and discourage good people on both sides of the aisle at every level from entering public service,” Coyle said. “Governor Whitmer has faced serious threats to her safety and her life, and she is grateful to the law enforcement and prosecutors for their tireless work.”

She added, “Threats of violence — whether to Governor Whitmer or to candidate and elected officials on the other side of the aisle — are no laughing matter, and the fact that Tudor Dixon think it’s a joke shows that she is absolutely unfit to serve in public office.”

On Twitter, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel agreed. “This statement is repugnant,” she wrote. “@GovWhitmer is the victim of a very serious plot to kidnap and assassinate her. Anyone who would make light of such an effort is not fit to hold public office at any level.”

Dixon has so far showed no remorse. “From the woman who wants a drag queen in every classroom…” she said in response to the tweet by Nessel, who is lesbian.

From the woman who wants a drag queen in every classroom… https://t.co/0UKovA63dU — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) September 23, 2022

The FBI announced in October 2020 that it had thwarted a plot involving 14 men, many tied to a local militia group, who planned to kidnap and murder Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Last month, a federal jury convicted Adam Fox and Barry Croft for their roles in the plot.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.