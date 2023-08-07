Developers have ambitious plans for Detroit’s old Mammoth Building

click to enlarge Courtesy of Mammoth Building Investors A rendering showing plans to redevelop the old Mammoth building on Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road.

After being abandoned for more than two decades, the old Mammoth building on Detroit’s west side could finally be revitalized.

According to a news release, Mammoth Building Investors (MBI) has proposed the name “GrandRiverTown” for the project and surrounding area.

Built in 1949, the building served as the Federal Department Store until the 1970s. Then in the 1980s, Kingsway Department Stores used the building, which was later replaced with the Mammoth Department Store until its closure in 2000. It has since fallen into disrepair.

In May, Detroit sued the owners of the building, saying that its blight had become a “danger to the public” and that it failed to adhere to city code on numerous occasions throughout the past year. The lawsuit stated that Park High Apartments bought the building in 2002, allowing it to deteriorate. The city pushed for demolition.

City of Detroit The abandoned Mammoth Building at West Grand River and Greenfield on Detroit’s west side.

The development group MBI has since come in to save the building, announcing plans for the revitalization of the area surrounding the old building at Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road.

According to a news release, MBI has proposed the name “GrandRiverTown” for the area.

The developers aim to transform the location into a mixed-use facility anchored by a development called “The Experience!” which will include 100 modern apartment units as well as 80,000 square feet of retail space.

Additionally, the building would include two restaurants, as well as a facility for education and entertainment with a Family Entertainment Center and a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) center.

MBI is inviting community members to a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 to allow Detroiters to give ideas and input on the project.

The event will take place across from the Mammoth building at the Tower Center, 2nd floor, 15400 Grand River Ave.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter