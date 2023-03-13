Detroit’s Wayne State University announces free tuition for families earning less than $70K

Gov. Whitmer joined WSU to announce the ‘Wayne State Guarantee,’ set to begin in the fall

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 12:54 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the “Wayne State Guarantee” at Detroit’s WSU. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the “Wayne State Guarantee” at Detroit’s WSU.

Michigan families with annual incomes of $70,000 or less are now eligible for the “Wayne State Guarantee,” a new program that offers a tuition-free degree from Detroit’s Wayne State University with zero out-of-pocket expenses.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined WSU officials on Monday to announce the program, set to begin in fall 2023.

“Students in Michigan deserve the opportunity to receive quality, affordable higher education,” Whitmer said. “I’m proud to work with universities across the state to lower the cost of college for Michigan students and help them gain the skills to be prepared for the new and expanding businesses coming to the state. Last year, almost half of first-year students at Wayne State University had zero out-of-pocket expenses, with this initiative, the university is offering that opportunity to even more students.”

The Wayne State Guarantee is available to incoming first-year undergraduates who are Michigan residents admitted for fall 2023 as a first-time undergraduate in a degree-program; come from households with an income of $70,000 or less and assets of $50,000 or less as confirmed on the 2023-24 FAFSA; or are eligible for the Pell grant in 2023-24; and must be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours per semester).

To participate, WSU must receive 2023-24 FAFSA documents by April 1, 2023, and students must be admitted to WSU by April 1, 2023.

The Wayne State Guarantee is funded through a combination of federal, state, and other WSU scholarships and grants. The award is renewable for up to four years, with the option to apply for a fifth year if the student is on track to graduate in that year.

“Wayne State has a long history of being a university of access and opportunity, and now our commitment to making a college degree affordable comes in the form of a guarantee,” Wayne State University president Roy M. Wilson said in a statement. “We are excited to expand the opportunity for an affordable, world-class education to more Warriors. We are grateful for Governor Whitmer’s leadership in establishing the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and paving the way for Michiganders to pursue tuition-free higher education.”

In 2022, Gov. Whitmer signed the bipartisan Michigan Achievement Scholarship program into law, which saves students up to $8,250 on their associate degree at a community college, up to $20,000 at a private college, or up to $27,500 at a public university. Previously, Whitmer announced her “Sixty by 30” goal to increase the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree from 50.5% today to 60% by 2030.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lapointe: Metro Detroit TV picture is fuzzy for Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Metro Detroit TV picture is fuzzy for Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings

Showtime Clothing is now open in Hamtramck

By Lee DeVito

Showtime Clothing is now open in Hamtramck (2)

Tlaib, Thanedar demand an end to $800M in tax incentives for District Detroit

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar joined activists in Detroit on Monday to oppose nearly $800 million in tax incentives to two billionaires.

Eastpointe mayor accused of fraudulently applying for COVID-19 grant

By Steve Neavling

Eastpointe mayor’s meltdown Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens was sued in November after refusing to let four residents criticize her during a public meeting. The first-term mayor insisted the residents had no right to criticize her, while Owens is accused of violating the residents’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights. In December, Owens agreed in a court filing to shut up when she’s criticized during meetings. We’re told she’s abided by the order so far. —Steve Neavling

Also in News & Views

Mom bought guns for man accused of threatening to kill Whitmer, Biden, FBI agents, LGBTQ people

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

‘People hate me,’ MSU shooter wrote in letter released by police

By Steve Neavling

‘People hate me,’ MSU shooter wrote in letter released by police

Dem-led House passes bills to repeal Right to Work, decrease gun violence

By Laina G. Stebbins, Michigan Advance

Dem-led House passes bills to repeal Right to Work, decrease gun violence

Tlaib champions bill to strengthen civil rights laws under attack by Republicans

By Steve Neavling

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us