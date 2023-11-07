Detroit’s Rink at Campus Martius readies to open for the season

click to enlarge Courtesy of Downtown Detroit Partnership Downtown Detroit is transformed into a winter wonderland.

A weekend of celebration will accompany the opening of Campus Martius Park’s ice skating rink this year. Following the 20th anniversary of Detroit’s tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 17, the Rink at Campus Martius Park will open on Saturday, Nov. 18.

While the rink is usually opened during the tree lighting on Friday evening, this year it’s opening on Saturday to give visitors a full day of family-friendly activities during a weekend of celebrations. The holiday kickoff will feature themed skate parties, special guest performances, live DJs, horse carriage rides, and more.

“The Rink at Campus Martius Park offers one of the most picturesque and iconic skating experiences in the country and continues to be a top destination for the entire region during the holiday and winter seasons,” David Cowan, chief public spaces officer with the Downtown Detroit Partnership, said in a statement. “If you’re coming downtown to enjoy skating at the Rink at Campus Martius Park, make a day of it and explore everything our vibrant city has to offer.”

From noon-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, a family-friendly Santa Skate Party will celebrate the rink’s opening. Children will have the opportunity to write letters to Santa and skate to holiday music spun by DJ Invisible. Then, from 6-11 p.m., there will be an Ugly Holiday Sweater Party with skaters encouraged to dress up.from noon-4 p.m. The next day, on Sunday, Nov. 19, a Frozen Skate Party will take place from noon-4 p.m., where visitors can take photos with Elsa and Olaf. Some skaters have the chance to win tickets to Broadway in Detroit’s winter Frozen shows.

Visitors can warm up with holiday drinks inside the nearby Cadillac Lodge, which also opens this month until the end of the year.

This year, tickets and skate rentals for the Rink will be available for presale online.

The Rink will be open daily, including holidays, until March 3, 2024.

