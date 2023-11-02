Detroit’s Peacock Room announces expansion

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Rachel Lutz at The Peacock Room.

Rachel Lutz founded her brand The Peacock Room in 2011, which has since become a shopping destination for women’s clothing in Detroit and a multimillion-dollar business. With a flagship Fisher Building store and two locations in Midtown’s Park Shelton, Lutz is ready to expand.

The owner says she is merging her two boutiques Yama and Frida under The Peacock Room name.

With the new announcement, Lutz hopes to devote all 7,800 square feet of her retail space to her goal of making women feel confident and beautiful in the clothes they wear, highlighting apparel from sizes 0 to 22 with an emphasis on customer service.

“Frankly, The Peacock Room needed more room,” Lutz said in a statement. “Our demand for dresses continues to climb as customers aren’t finding what they need online or in cookie-cutter department stores. This will streamline our operations more efficiently, and our Yama and Frida customers will still find their aesthetic within our shops, just now under The Peacock Room name. I believe in the power of exceptional customer service and keeping money in the community. This is far superior to any online algorithm.”

At Park Shelton near the DIA, the space currently housing the store Frida will soon be the spot for The Peacock Room’s daytime looks, with the inner lobby expanding its formal wear.

The Yama space in the Fisher Building, across from The Fisher Theater, will transition to The Peacock Room home and gift gallery, which will include special seasonal features.

The Fisher flagship store will focus exclusively on apparel and accessories.

“I travel the world to find exceptional products for my customers," Lutz added. “It is critical to see and feel things in person before they come to The Peacock Room. The idea of this expansion has inspired me to hunt harder for the most interesting and unique finds for Detroit’s holiday shoppers. Combine that with our modern example of exceptional department store service, and The Peacock Room will continue to deliver the unexpected.”

According to a press release, the changes will begin gradually this holiday season with the goal of being completed by the spring.

