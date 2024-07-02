Detroit’s only inner-city YMCA ends daycare and preschool offerings

In a letter to local families on Monday, the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit announced the closure of The Boll Family Early Learning Center at Detroit's Boll Family YMCA due to "a combination of factors that make its operations unsustainable."
While the programs will continue through August 30 to allow families time to find alternative care, unfortunately, many childcare centers have wait lists that are months or even years long. Located right downtown, the Boll Family YMCA is Detroit's only inner-city YMCA, and childcare options in the area are few and far between.
"We understand this is a difficult and unexpected change for everyone," the letter says. "We share the sadness of closing a program that has profoundly impacted the lives of so many children and families over the years. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our families and staff who have been integral to our program efforts."
The YMCA further explained that the local early learning center has seen a decline in enrollment since the pandemic. Despite efforts to sustain operations, it is currently operating at just 50% capacity.
However, The Boll Family YMCA will continue to offer a range of family programs including swim lessons, dance, karate, and various sports activities.
To assist families in finding new childcare options moving forward, the announcement also included a comprehensive list of childcare centers
, in-home daycare providers, and other community-based childcare options.