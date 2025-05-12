Tlaib snubs Thanedar, backs primary challenger in rare rebuke

Michigan House State Rep. Donavan McKinney is running against U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar.

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is endorsing a primary challenger to fellow Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar, an unusual move that highlights ideological divisions among Michigan Democrats.

Tlaib on Monday threw her support behind state Rep. Donavan McKinney, who is running against U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar in the 13th Congressional District. The endorsement marks the first time a sitting Democratic member of Congress has backed a primary challenger to another incumbent this election cycle, according to McKinney.

“Centering community not only means standing up to corporate donors and lobbyists, but also means fighting to address community needs through robust community services and responsive representation,” Tlaib said in a statement. “This type of leadership is missing for residents in the 13th and I know Donavan will bring it — I’ve already seen him do so as State Representative.”

She criticized Thanedar’s record on constituent services and said McKinney would offer the kind of responsive leadership that’s been lacking.

“I’m proud to have Donavan’s back because I know he’ll always have Michiganders’ backs — and because I know when it comes to real representation, Michigan’s 13th district deserves better,” Tlaib said.

McKinney, a Detroit native and two-term lawmaker, launched his campaign two weeks ago with support from a wave of state and local officials, as well as Justice Democrats, the progressive group that helped elect Tlaib and other left-leaning members of Congress.

“For too long, Rep. Thanedar’s constituents have had to call Congresswoman Tlaib’s office when they need a problem solved and it’s about time those constituents have a Congressman that answers their calls and Rep. Tlaib has a real partner in serving our communities,” McKinney said. “In the days since we’ve launched our campaign, our movement has grown with support from folks all over the district and all walks of life, and I’m honored to have our neighboring Congresswoman join our movement. I’m inspired by her record of fighting for working-class families, for affordable housing, for clean air and water, and always standing up to the big corporations keeping our communities down, and I’m excited to partner with her in that work as the Representative from the Mighty 13th in Washington.”

The move intensifies an already strained relationship between Tlaib and Thanedar. The two lawmakers differ sharply on U.S. policy toward Israel. Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman in Congress, is a vocal critic of the Israeli government, while Thanedar has aligned himself with pro-Israel groups.

Thanedar denounced Tlaib and split with the Democratic Socialists of America in October 2023, saying the group didn’t strongly condemn the Hamas attacks on Israel earlier that month. Tlaib then publicly accused Thanedar of being disengaged and relying on social media posts rather than addressing urgent constituent needs.

Thanedar, a multimillionaire who largely self-funded his successful congressional bid in 2022, couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Last month, Thanedar introduced articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of abusing his power and undermining the rule of law, with support from other Michigan Democrats.

McKinney’s campaign has gained endorsements from more than a dozen lawmakers, including many representing parts of Thanedar’s district, which includes portions of Detroit, the Grosse Pointes, and Downriver communities.