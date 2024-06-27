Detroit’s 2024 Kresge Artist Fellows include musicians, filmmakers, dancers, and more

More than 30 local artists have been awarded a total of $1 million by Kresge Foundation to pursue their dreams.

This year’s cohort is the first in the long-running program to receive no-strings-attached awards of $40,000, which were increased from $25,000 each last fall.

The awards were announced Thursday by the Kresge Arts in Detroit program, administered by the College for Creative Studies on behalf of the Kresge Foundation.

They include the $40,000 Kresge Artist Fellowships and the $5,000 Gilda Snowden Emerging Artist Awards, named in honor of the late, beloved Detroit art mentor who died in 2014.

The winners are:

Film and Music Fellows

Juanita Anderson, Interdisciplinary

Beats Rhymes Everything Detroit, Interdisciplinary

Steffanie Christi'an, Music Composition & Performance

Damien Crutcher, Music Performance

Maurice Draughn, Music Composition & Performance

Katy Dresner, Interdisciplinary

Aisha Ellis, Music Performance

Ian Finkelstein, Music Composition & Performance

Tamara Finlay, Animation

Na Forest Lim, Film Directing

Gabriel Hall, Interdisciplinary

HiTech, Interdisciplinary

INK, Music Composition & Performance

ishKode, Music Composition

Razi Jafri, Film Directing

Weam Namou, Film Directing

Lara Sfire, Film Directing

Ursula Walker, Music Performance

Live Arts Fellows

Imani Ma’at AmkhmenRa Amen Taylor, Dance

Ava Ansari, Performance Art

Flying Cardboard Theater, Interdisciplinary

Jit Master Mike, Dance

Sowandé Keïta, Performance Art

Chaula Thacker, Choreography

The TETRA - Digital Underground Railroad, Interdisciplinary

Gilda Awards in Film and Music

Stevie Soul Ansara, Music Performance

Drummer B, Music Performance

Na Bonsai, Interdisciplinary

Hannah E. Fahoome, Film Directing

Ms. Shirel, Interdisciplinary

Maddie Shubeck, Film Directing

Skinny Trell, Interdisciplinary

Gilda Awards in Live Arts

Galaxy, Performance Art

Miryam G. Johnson, Dance & Choreography

Mack Thorsday, Storytelling

“It has been uplifting to see the work of the metro Detroit artistic community take center stage — literally — in some of the city’s most celebratory moments over the last months: the opening of the Michigan Central Station, the NFL Draft, the Movement Music Festival, The Kresge Foundation Centennial, and others,” said Rip Rapson, president and CEO of The Kresge Foundation. “These remarkable artists and arts collectives remind us that Detroit’s cultural creators have been fonts of vitality well before these monumental events, actively nurturing the dynamic Detroit we know today and the city that is coming into being. We are proud to support them.”

Kresge Arts in Detroit has awarded $9 million in unrestricted dollars directly to metro Detroit artists since 2008. The program also connects award recipients with legal and financial support, exhibition opportunities, and participation in a film series highlighting local artists.